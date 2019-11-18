{{featured_button_text}}
Drip, drip

The leaks at the Moreau highway garage are so pervasive that mechanic Dustin Underwood hung an umbrella in 2017 to protect his tools from rusting.

MOREAU — The leaking roof of the new highway garage is continuing to cost the town money.

Now, water has ruined a high-amperage circuit used for welding.

“The water has gone down in. They can’t get it dried out — the circuit continues to blow,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “They are not able to do welding in that building.”

The Town Board recently hired a company to replace the roof in 2020. Now the board is also hiring an electrician to rewire the circuit.

In the meantime, if any town vehicle needs welding, workers will go to the old highway garage. That building is still standing. It’s mainly used for storage now. But it has a welding station, which was used back when that was the town’s only highway garage.

It could still be used “in a pinch,” Kusnierz said.

There’s nothing waiting for welding currently.

“It’s something you don’t plan for. Those sorts of jobs, it’s (when) something breaks,” he said.

This is not what town officials envisioned eight years ago when they agreed to spend $1.4 million for a new highway garage.

The contractor, TMG Construction, made mistakes and the roof sprang multiple leaks immediately. Highway workers documented the problems at once.

Town Attorney Karla Buettner communicated informally with TMG Construction and its bonding company, but the town didn’t file an official notice of claim within a year, so its lawsuit against the bonding company was thrown out. That left the town holding the bag. Now the town is going to pay $434,500 to entirely replace the roof. The town is expecting a $200,000 state grant to cover part of the bill.

In the meantime, workers have taken matters into their own hands. One worker uses a beach umbrella to keep his tools dry at his workbench.

