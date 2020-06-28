Moreau highway garage roof fixed at last

MOREAU — The highway garage finally has a new roof.

The garage is only nine years old, but its roof was installed incorrectly at the beginning. The town flubbed the matter, not formally asking for the performance bond until after it had expired.

After years of court battles, town officials finally bit the bullet and paid for a new roof.

The contractors, Arrow Sheet Metal Works of Buffalo, were stunned when they started to take off the old roof.

“They were aghast at the workmanship,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “Joints weren’t sealed. There was no insulation. There were structural screws that didn’t go through anything.”

The roof was hardly attached at all, they said.

“They indicated if we had a windstorm go through there in just the right way, we would’ve lost the whole roof,” Kusnierz said.

He paused, imagining that scenario. The town’s property insurance would probably have paid for the new roof if the old one blew off.

“Now that might have been good,” he said with a laugh.

In any case, the new roof appears to be solid.