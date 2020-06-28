Moreau highway garage roof fixed at last

MOREAU — The highway garage finally has a new roof.
The garage is only nine years old, but its roof was installed incorrectly at the beginning. The town flubbed the matter, not formally asking for the performance bond until after it had expired.
After years of court battles, town officials finally bit the bullet and paid for a new roof.
The contractors, Arrow Sheet Metal Works of Buffalo, were stunned when they started to take off the old roof.
“They were aghast at the workmanship,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. “Joints weren’t sealed. There was no insulation. There were structural screws that didn’t go through anything.”
The roof was hardly attached at all, they said.
“They indicated if we had a windstorm go through there in just the right way, we would’ve lost the whole roof,” Kusnierz said.
He paused, imagining that scenario. The town’s property insurance would probably have paid for the new roof if the old one blew off.
“Now that might have been good,” he said with a laugh.
In any case, the new roof appears to be solid.
“We’ve done it right this time,” Kusnierz said.
The roof cost $434,500, of which $200,000 is expected to come from a state grant.
The town paid $1.4 million for the entire new highway garage in 2011. But the contractor, TMG Construction, made mistakes and the roof sprang multiple leaks immediately.
Town Attorney Karla Buettner communicated informally with TMG Construction and its bonding company, but the town didn’t file an official notice of claim within a year, so its lawsuit against the bonding company was thrown out.
This time, the town paid LaBerge Group to have an engineer supervise the work. A lack of supervision has been blamed for the many mistakes made at the town’s two big construction projects: the highway garage and Town Hall. At Town Hall, the costliest error was the incorrectly installed attic fire suppression system, which burst and flooded part of the building, causing $150,000 in damages.
In that case, inspectors found that many bolts were unevenly tightened or under-tightened, some pipes were pitched incorrectly and that the system largely used the wrong type of joint.
The contractor for the work, Crisafulli Brothers, and the subcontractor who installed the system, Absolute Fire Protection, did not repair it. The town paid $36,000 for a new contractor, Professional Fire Protection of Johnstown, to fix the problems last summer.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com.
