Moreau highway department doesn't have enough gas to heat building

He suspects decisions to cut corners were made to try to keep the project within the amount of money approved in a townwide referendum.

“Due to poor planning and lack of oversight they found they were running out of money,” he said. “They cut where they could.”

At that point, their only other choice would have been to go back to the public for another vote, which Kusnierz acknowledged “no one wanted to do.”

Still, he said, telling the public and the board about cost overruns would have been the right thing to do.

“Sometimes you have to bite the bullet,” he said. “I’m of the belief you do things right the first time.”

It was painful to buy a new $434,500 roof this spring, replacing the one that was built incorrectly. Now, with the revenue losses from the pandemic, it is just as painful to pay for the new gas line.

“Now, more than ever, we’re watching every penny,” he said, adding, “Imagine what we could have done with the money we are spending to essentially replace a new roof.”

