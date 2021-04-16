Moreau got $8,000 for $208,000 in Town Hall construction errors

Crisafulli Brothers Vice President Alan Ayers said his company simply followed the plans to the letter.

“In a public works project, we have to follow the design specs to a letter,” he said. “If there is some resulting issues with the system we installed, it’s a design issue.”

His company was supposed to oversee installation of the fire suppression system. In addition, the heating, ventilating and air conditioning system built by Crisafulli Brothers did not heat parts of the building until it was adjusted in 2018 — more than four years after the building was completed.

But an inspection performed by Rolf Jensen & Associates did not find design problems in the fire suppression system.

Instead, it described multiple construction errors. A number of bolts were over-tightened, one of which pinched a gasket that led to the flood. Other bolts were under-tightened, which meant they might not hold the pipes together. In addition, the wrong type of joint was used throughout the system, the connector that inspectors use to test the system was not installed properly and pipes were not placed at the proper pitch, the inspectors said in a report.

