MOREAU — The cause of the fire last week that destroyed a Burt Road home has not been determined.
The May 31 blaze gutted the two-story home at 75 Burt Road. No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
South Glens Falls Fire Chief Nicholas Quinn said the cause was "undetermined" as of Thursday, and Saratoga County fire investigators are preparing a report.
He would not comment on whether an area of origin had been determined.
A family of three lived on the property, which is known locally as the "Lamb Farm" because of livestock there. It is owned by James and Florence Mullen.
