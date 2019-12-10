Moreau finishes universal playground

MOREAU — Employees, volunteers and Supervisor Todd Kusnierz worked until the day before Thanksgiving to finish the universal playground before winter arrived.
When the town had no one else to run the bulldozer, Kusnierz took over for an entire day, cutting the driveway and parking lot so that visitors could get to the new playground.
The next day, he was back, using the bulldozer to spread stone through the parking lot. Then a BOCES instructor, on his own time, showed up after school and took over.
By the end of Wednesday, Nov. 27, it was done, just hours before the holiday weekend. On Sunday, it started to snow.
“Everyone was focused. We knew the weather was coming,” Kusnierz said. “We were short-staffed, but we got it done.”
BOCES students were on site, helping to clear the land. When they had to go back to school, their instructors pitched in — for free.
“It was an incredible effort on the part of a lot of people to get it done,” Kusnierz said.
They had hoped that winter would hold off for a few more weeks. While the playground structures are in place, they weren’t able to install the spray park. That equipment will sit in storage until spring, but it’s not an amenity children were going to use this winter anyway.
Kusnierz hopes children will start playing on the equipment right away.
“It’s really cool. I tried it all out when no one was looking,” he said.
Some disabled children won’t get full use of the site until spring. It was too cold this fall to pour the 17-foot concrete ramp to allow wheelchair-users to get to the top of the play structure.
“We could’ve done a temporary one but it was several thousand dollars,” Kusnierz said, adding that the money would be “better spent” on permanent structures at the playground.
On paper, the playground has two more phases. But the town does not have enough money for the rest of the work, estimated at $500,000.
Kusnierz is hoping that businesses and donors will see the playground and feel inspired to help with the rest of it.
“Our goal was to have phase one completed so the public would see and have something tangible to play on,” he said. “It’s hard to sell a concept plan. I’m confident this will spark interest.”
In the spring, the town will finish the parking lot and driveway, add an outlet road and set up the spray park, which has sprinklers that go off at random intervals.
