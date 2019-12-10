Moreau finishes universal playground

Kusnierz hopes children will start playing on the equipment right away.

“It’s really cool. I tried it all out when no one was looking,” he said.

Some disabled children won’t get full use of the site until spring. It was too cold this fall to pour the 17-foot concrete ramp to allow wheelchair-users to get to the top of the play structure.

“We could’ve done a temporary one but it was several thousand dollars,” Kusnierz said, adding that the money would be “better spent” on permanent structures at the playground.

On paper, the playground has two more phases. But the town does not have enough money for the rest of the work, estimated at $500,000.

Kusnierz is hoping that businesses and donors will see the playground and feel inspired to help with the rest of it.

“Our goal was to have phase one completed so the public would see and have something tangible to play on,” he said. “It’s hard to sell a concept plan. I’m confident this will spark interest.”

In the spring, the town will finish the parking lot and driveway, add an outlet road and set up the spray park, which has sprinklers that go off at random intervals.

