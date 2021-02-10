Moreau finds buyer for old town hall

More than eight years after Moreau town workers moved out of the small town hall in South Glens Falls, the building is finally being sold.

Town officials accepted an offer for $159,000 from a buyer who plans to put in a retail business. The buyer’s name will not be disclosed until the closing, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

The town had initially asked for $165,000.

The old town hall is at 61 Hudson St., South Glens Falls. It was built around 1941 and used until the new town hall was built in 2013. It’s been vacant ever since, although there have been various offers. At one time a day care was interested. In 2018, it was used by the Moreau Community Center to distribute food for Thanksgiving and food and gifts for Christmas.

Town officials tried repeatedly to sell it. In 2019, they briefly gave up, deciding to keep it for some future town need. But when the real estate market heated up a few months ago, they put it up for sale again. This time, it sold quickly.

The proceeds will be used to pay back town savings for the $175,000 purchase of 54 acres next to the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park. That purchase, which also hasn’t closed yet, will expand the park to Fort Edward Road.