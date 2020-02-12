Moreau farmers weigh in on allowing solar arrays on farmland

MOREAU — Town planners have developed a law for ground-mounted solar panels on acres of farmland, but it isn’t public yet.
So on Tuesday, supporters and opponents gathered to talk about the issue without knowing whether the Town Board plans to allow the panels.
The board had to hold a hearing because it ran out of time to finish the law during the last six-month moratorium on building solar arrays, which can involve hundreds of panels erected on many acres of land.
Now the board wants to extend the moratorium for up to another six months while its attorney reviews the law and then board members debate and edit it. The board will vote on the moratorium extension on Feb. 25.
Board members offered only hints at what might be in the draft, which may be released before the Feb. 25 meeting.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said he spoke extensively with a lawyer and a project manager for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, known as NYSERDA, and that the town’s attorney did too.
“The town wants to do all it can to protect our agricultural resources,” Kusnierz said.
But the board has also heard from farmers “in unique circumstances financially” who want solar, he added.
Kusnierz said he believes the draft is “a viable local ordinance regarding the regulation of commercial solar arrays.”
Farmers on both sides said the board should not wait another six months before making a decision.
“I think (the first six-month moratorium) was plenty of time,” said farmer Laura Killian, who wants solar energy panels on her family’s farm to raise enough money to go back to dairy farming. “It’s not fair to ask us to wait another six months.”
A farmer who isn’t as bullish on solar energy took Killian’s side.
“People like the Killians deserve an answer, and a timely answer, so they can begin to negotiate a path forward,” said farmer Chris Barden.
He told the board that he did not think they should say that “anything goes” in the agricultural district, but that there also should not be a complete ban as farmers try to make ends meet.
But farmer Harvey Stein of Northway Farm said the board is charged with preserving farmland in the agricultural district, not protecting individual farmers who may not have a profitable business.
He urged the board to take all the time it needed “to investigate everything that could occur.”
He also said solar arrays are not a wise way of funding other agricultural ventures.
“Do we now want our farms to become dependent on the energy industry?” he said. “If you have solar farms everywhere, it’s not going to be profitable for anybody.”
Nonsense, said farmer Jim Hooper of Haven Oaks Farm. He said that renewable energy will be the way of the future, replacing coal and natural gas.
“We can’t have ‘too many’ solar farms. That’s not going to drop the price,” he said.
Others worried about the long-term impact on farmland covered with solar panels.
“I don’t think we should rush into industrializing our farmland,” said resident Martha Winsten.
Farmer Eleanor Stein offered a compromise.
“If it’s on the back side of a mountain and it’s not facing homes, maybe that’s fine,” she said. “If it can’t be hidden by anything, then look at that and deny that claim.”
Even a farmer outside Moreau who has a solar array said there should be limits.
Farmer Jim Czub, who has solar panels on his farm in Schaghticoke, has a neighbor who has filled 300 acres with solar panels.
“Seeing them all in one spot, that’s painful. I don’t necessarily agree with that approach,” he said.
But he added that installing solar arrays could be a way of preserving farmland.
“The last thing I want for farmland is housing. There’s absolutely no coming back from housing,” he said. “With solar, there’s an opportunity. If there’s a need, you can yank the panels out. They come out easy, and the land has not suffered. In fact it may have improved because it’s had a rest.”
