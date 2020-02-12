Moreau farmers weigh in on allowing solar arrays on farmland

Nonsense, said farmer Jim Hooper of Haven Oaks Farm. He said that renewable energy will be the way of the future, replacing coal and natural gas.

“We can’t have ‘too many’ solar farms. That’s not going to drop the price,” he said.

Others worried about the long-term impact on farmland covered with solar panels.

“I don’t think we should rush into industrializing our farmland,” said resident Martha Winsten.

Farmer Eleanor Stein offered a compromise.

“If it’s on the back side of a mountain and it’s not facing homes, maybe that’s fine,” she said. “If it can’t be hidden by anything, then look at that and deny that claim.”

Even a farmer outside Moreau who has a solar array said there should be limits.

Farmer Jim Czub, who has solar panels on his farm in Schaghticoke, has a neighbor who has filled 300 acres with solar panels.

“Seeing them all in one spot, that’s painful. I don’t necessarily agree with that approach,” he said.

But he added that installing solar arrays could be a way of preserving farmland.

“The last thing I want for farmland is housing. There’s absolutely no coming back from housing,” he said. “With solar, there’s an opportunity. If there’s a need, you can yank the panels out. They come out easy, and the land has not suffered. In fact it may have improved because it’s had a rest.”

