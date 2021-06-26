Related to this story

Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency
Cuomo declares end to COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will not extend the state of emergency he declared at the onset of the pandemic, which gave him authority to temporarily modify or suspend laws and issue directives to better respond to the public health emergency.

