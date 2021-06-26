MOREAU — In 2014, Patrick Killian was faced with a decision: Either sell his 300 dairy cows or lose his family farm.

He was just months removed from constructing a new barn for the animals when milk prices began to slip. Sensing a dramatic shift in the market, Killian opted to sell the cows in a bid to preserve his 500-acre farm along Burt Road, which has been in his family since the 1950s.

“Selling the cows was one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” Killian said. “My family was devastated.”

Three days after selling the cows, Killian said milk prices dropped dramatically. He made the right decision.

Today, he maintains just 30 beef cattle and five Holsteins, which his 16-year-old daughter, Olivia, shows at various county fairs throughout the summer. An aspiring veterinarian, Killian hopes to one day pass the farm on to her and his 14-year-old son, Brock.

But seven years after ending his dairy operations, Killian is struggling to hold onto his farm — a growing trend that threatens to disrupt the town’s thriving agricultural industry.

The barn he built in 2014 is now filled with hundreds of dairy cows from a nearby farm as part of a lease agreement. The acres of fields — where Killian helped plant various crops as a child — are now used to grow hay and corn under the same agreement.

The agreement provides some revenue, but it’s become increasingly difficult to pay taxes and cover operating expenses. Fuel and feed prices have increased, diminishing returns and aging equipment is in need of costly repairs.

“We’re on the brink of extinction based on what and how we’re doing,” Killian said.

But Killian believes he’s found a solution to his predicament: solar panels.

He’s hoping to lease around 80 acres of his land, which sits just yards from a major transmission line, to Boralex, a Canadian clean-energy company with offices in South Glens Falls.

The company is seeking to construct a 20-megawatt community solar farm in a sprawling field hidden by towering trees and shrubs currently used to grow hay.

The panels would be decommissioned after 25 years, but income from the agreement would give Killian the stability needed to not only pass the farm onto his children, but begin repairing aging facilities and restart the milking operation he ended in 2014.

“We have an opportunity for a bright future,” he said.

Several other farmers in town have made agreements with another local solar developer, Renua Energy, in a bid to save their own farms.

But a proposed local law that would regulate solar energy in town would keep Killian and the others from harvesting the sun’s rays.

A provision in the law, which has been more than a year in the making, prevents solar farms from being constructed on land that has been designated “prime farmland” — land with the best characteristics for growing crops — by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Killian is now seeking to have the language removed, and he has gathered hundreds of signatures via an online petition opposing the law ahead of a public hearing on Tuesday.

He’s hoping the language is removed so he can move forward with his plans to save his land before he’s forced to sell to one of the dozens of downstate developers seeking to develop the property.

“I’ve got six months before I have to make a decision,” he said.

An economic driver

Farming is a major economic driver in Moreau, but farmland has grown increasingly scarce over the years as farmers cease operations and sell their land to developers.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said the law would ensure farmers can take advantage of opportunities associated with solar while protecting prime farmland.

“The goal of the draft law the board has put before the public for comment is to provide a level of protection for the most valuable land,” Kusnierz said.

He added the law is subject to change based on public input.

But for Chris Bardem, one of farmers seeking to lease his land to Renua, the law as written could mean the end of his 30-acre farm his family has owned since the 1800s.

He’s fielded multiple offers from downstate developers seeking to purchase the property, which sits adjacent to the Wilton town line and butts up against the Northway.

So far, Bardem has resisted the offers, but with costs on the rise, maintaining the property has become increasingly difficult.

“For someone to continue farming, you either have to have very deep pockets or you have to have a huge farm and do it by volume, and even then you’re squeaking by in most cases,” he said.

But Bardem said he doesn’t want to be the generation responsible for losing the family farm.

Instead, he hopes to pass it onto his children and believes leasing a portion of the property to Renua would allow him to do just that.

The company is seeking to construct a 5-megawatt solar farm on about 16 acres of his property. The remaining land would be used to either house cattle or grow crops.

It’s a unique opportunity available to only a handful of farmers in town due to their proximity to transmission lines and the electrical grid’s current capacity limitations, said David Byrne, president of Renua.

“We’re not looking to put these everywhere,” he said.

Bardem, meanwhile, said he doesn’t understand why the town would draft a law that would prevent him from using his land as he sees fit, especially if his intentions are to preserve farmland.

“It seems like the town cares more about farmland than it does farmers,” he said.

A declining industry

Thousands of acres of farmland are lost each year to developers as farmers sell their land in the face of fluctuating prices and diminishing returns.

Moreau has been no exception.

The Moreau Farmland Protection Plan, drafted in 2014, highlights the extent of the loss.

The study found that the number of livestock farms in town decreased from 26 to 19 between 1996 and 2012, resulting in the loss of more than 500 acres.

Vacant farmland increased by 34% during that same period, growing from 705 acres to 945. The number of crop farms remained steady over that same period.

“If these declines were to become a continuing trend, such losses may significantly impact the local farming industry given the high value of these farming operations,” the study reads.

Guy Swears, a fourth-generation farmer who grew up in Moreau, has witnessed the decline first-hand.

“Growing up in this town, I can recall at least 40 working full-time dairy farms. They weren’t big, but they were working full-time dairy farms and these families made a living on their land at that time,” he said. “Now we have one.”

Swears is afraid he’ll soon be contributing to the downward trend.

He currently leases his 36-acre farm along Old West Road for just $30 an acre, barely enough to pay the property taxes. He estimates he’ll be forced to sell the property in two years and has already fielded multiple offers from downstate developers.

But an agreement with Renua to lease 19 acres of his property to construct a 5-megawatt solar farm would be a game-changer, Swears said.

The arrangement would allow him to hold onto the property, which would ensure the land can be farmed by future generations instead of used to build housing.

The panels would be removed after 25 years, while the remaining land would continue to be farmed, Swears said.

“This is an opportunity for us, I think, to look at new streams of income and just make ends meet. Farmers feed the world, so we’ve got to try to do something — whatever cleaver things we can come up with just to stay afloat,” he said.

Differing opinions

But Kusnierz, the town supervisor, sees things differently.

He believes solar panels would prevent prime farmland from being used and would further exacerbate the decline of the town’s agricultural industry.

“If farmers don’t have access to that farmland, there won’t be as many farms. There won’t be a healthy and vibrant agricultural community,” he said.

Kusnierz added that the proposed law would allow most farmers in the agriculture district to lease their land, and would limit panels being placed on just 25% of land designated as prime farmland.

He added that under current town laws, solar farms are prohibited everywhere except the industrial park.

“We’re not banning solar on all agricultural land, we’re just limiting its placement on those soils that are classified as prime farmland,” Kusnierz said.

Asked about the potential of farmers selling their land, Kusnierz said farmers would be within their rights to do so, but noted there are also opportunities to sell the property to other farm operations.

“We have farmers coming from outside the town of Moreau using that land because land is such a scarce resource and these are such large operations,” he said. “If they want to keep it in agricultural production, there are farmers willing to buy it or certainly lease it.”

Still, Kusnierz said the Town Board will listen carefully to what the public has to say before giving final approval to any law.

“We’re not going to rush to have a law that doesn’t have the support of those most impacted,” he said.

Tuesday’s public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Moreau Town Hall.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

