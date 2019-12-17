Moreau farm brewery proposal tabled; More information sought about planned events

MOREAU — The town Planning Board on Monday tabled a proposal by the Z-Farm brewery because it wanted more specifics about the types of events that would be held at the property.

Rachel McDermott is seeking to create a taproom at the property on Old West Road.

Board members were hung up on what constituted an event and their size and scope. Representatives for the project described events as game nights, live music, pumpkin-carving, special beer releases and others.

The board wanted the applicant to define the maximum capacity of an event.

The board postponed the project until its Jan. 27 meeting at 7 p.m.

