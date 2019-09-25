MOREAU — Developer Rachel McDermott has dropped most of her controversial plan for a farm off Route 9.
She no longer wants to build a 24-acre solar array, tiny homes for rent to farm tourists and a performance venue.
"We tried to listen to the neighbors, as best we could," McDermott said Wednesday. "We've decided to scale the project back to a palatable level."
But she still wants to open a bar, and neighbors are still unhappy.
“Now it’s 'merely' going to be a bar/tasting room,” said neighbor Eleanor Stein at Tuesday’s Moreau Town Board meeting. “I have talked to my neighbors. Nearly 30 people on my street are against it. They are especially against any kind of alcohol being sold there.”
The narrow roads are too windy for impaired drivers, she said, and she worried about drunken people staggering past enticing farms. She already has too many tourists feeding her horses carrots — not realizing that farm animals are not pets — and she doesn’t want a drunken person to decide, in the night, to “free the horses” and open her gate.
“We’re also concerned about the (parcel's) zoning of M-2. Why can’t we change that zoning so they can’t put that in the ag district?”
McDermott has proposed to use the 48-acre M-2 zoned parcel of her farm for the brewery and bar.
M-2 is for light manufacturing, such as a brewery using homegrown hops. The lot is in the agricultural district.
McDermott is confident that state laws protecting agricultural will allow her to brew and sell her beer directly to consumers there.
"What we're creating is an ag product. Beer that we're making is a farm product," she said. "It doesn't matter what the local zoning is. We're in a really unique situation in that our M-2 zone is located in an ag district."
Almost all of the neighbors around McDermott’s property, on Washburn Road and Old West Road, have written the town supervisor opposing the plan.
At the Town Board meeting, Supervisor Todd Kusnierz announced the changes to McDermott’s plan.
“The scope of the project has changed. It’s been scaled back significantly,” he said.
But like the larger project, it faces a serious hurdle in getting town approval. Bars are not generally allowed in the M-2 zone on which McDermott wants to site it.
Zoning Administrator Jim Martin told McDermott last week that a bar would not be allowed because no retail is allowed in the M-2 zone and McDermott is no longer pursuing a Planning Unit Development for a larger project.
“At this point, it is the town’s determination that it can only be sold wholesale,” Kusnierz said of any beer or liquor produced at the site.
He added that McDermott appears ready to challenge that at the Zoning Board. She brought a land-use attorney with her when she met with Martin and asked for an official determination, which is generally requested so that the landowner can appeal. Zoning appeals go to the town Zoning Board.
McDermott did not attend Tuesday's meeting at which her changes were announced. She had previously said that she could not power the brewery without a solar array that would help her pay to extend three-phase power to the farm, but said Wednesday that she has asked her engineers to "solve" the problem of finding affordable power for the brewery.
