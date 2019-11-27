MOREAU — Although traffic is still worrying the Planning Board, it appears the Z-Farm brewery and bar is heading toward approval.
The board set a public hearing for Dev. 16 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. That’s the last step before approval, and it was set after board members agreed that basically all of their questions had been answered.
Still, they urged owner Rachel McDermott to get better traffic data. Her application cited that the bar, on Old West Road, would add 54 more car trips during the peak hour on a Saturday afternoon, based on estimates for wineries.
But at the November board meeting, Planning Board members said the brewery and bar is clearly not a winery, where people often taste a small amount of wine, purchase their favorites and leave. They are generally served in groups, with controlled amounts.
The McDermott proposal, on the other hand, operates like a bar, with beer on tap while the facility stays open until 10 p.m. on weekends.
Board members asked McDermott to find traffic data for other tap rooms that only serve what they brew on-site.
“I’ve done a lot of reviews like this,” said Chairman Ron Zimmerman. “When you can take the emotions out of it and you can start dealing with real information, things settle down.”
McDermott’s representatives agreed to get that data, but warned that they would have difficulty finding any information about traffic around breweries “in a rural area,” as they described the proposed site.
The site is just off Route 9, near the Northway Exit 17N interchange.
Board members also pressed McDermott to tell them how many events she wants to hold at the bar. She had previously described to the Town Board a tourist attraction that could, under the law, even draw in people for three-day festivals. After widespread horror from her proposed neighbors, she backtracked and said she was just describing what the state Department of Agriculture and Markets laws allow her to do, not what she intended to actually do.
She would not offer any details to the Planning Board, saying that she doesn’t have any events planned “at this time.”
Board members floated the idea of limiting the project to a certain number of events per year. But they also noted that big events are unlikely.
“The site plan is very modest,” said board member G. Peter Jensen. “There’s not a lot of event capacity here.”
The bar would be 680 square feet. A patio outside the bar would be 750 square feet.
There will be no food prepared on site, though the plan calls for a food truck to park there at times.
Sewage from the brewery will be trucked off-site, relieving one of the neighbors’ concerns.
Neighbors raised questions about the water supply, but board members said the proposed location for a well was far enough away to avoid interference with other people’s wells. If there’s not enough water for the brewery, they said, that would be McDermotts’ problem.
But the neighbors’ main concern was that drunken drivers would careen down their narrow, winding roads. That has not been addressed. Board members noted that the state Liquor Authority will pull the liquor license of any bar that repeatedly causes problems, including overserving patrons to the point that they leave drunk.
