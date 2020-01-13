Moreau Family Health to open Jan. 20

The new office will bring many more services to its patients, including X-rays, ultrasounds and CT scans. Those will be provided in a separate area of the building, run by Glens Falls Hospital. The hospital will also do blood draws. Prescriptions will be needed for each service, but patients do not have to have a prescription from Moreau Family Health to use the scanning and blood draw services.

In the waiting area, there will be a triage room for any very ill patient who comes in — perhaps with the flu or bleeding profusely and needing immediate stitches, Rebmann said.

“So they don’t have to wait out there for a long time,” he said.

Everyone else will be able to enjoy a front wall with tall, wide windows.

“It allows lots of natural light, which is calming for people,” he said.

The building also has a room set aside solely for behavioral health. It will be staffed daily. That’s another big improvement — while the practice has behavioral health services now, they're not available daily and the specialists must share offices with others, which can make it awkward to create a comforting space for a counseling session.

For employees, the building offers a much higher quality of work life.