Moreau eyes moratorium on large subdivisions

MOREAU — The Town Board is calling for a six-month moratorium on large subdivision construction.

The town attorney drafted a moratorium, a temporary stay on the approval process, in November to halt any construction on projects that have not yet received final approval from town boards.

The moratorium would affect the construction of subdivisions with more than 10 houses that are located within a half-mile of an existing sewer main.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz explained that the temporary local law will allow the town, planning and zoning boards to confirm the details of the larger housing projects. He said it is important to the board to stay on track with the town’s master plan and consider the new sewer line in upcoming proposals.

“This will allow us more time to draft, review, and adopt necessary zoning regulations for some of the more dense developments being proposed,” Kusnierz said.

He said big projects were coming before the Planning Board in the coming months and the members of the board wanted time to adjust the current regulations, where it is needed.

As the town of Moreau continues to expand with residential and commercial construction and the installation of the new sewer line, he said the board “just wants to make sure we get it right.”

The board members would have the power to grant variances within the six-month period, when it is deemed necessary.

The board hopes to pass the moratorium in a special meeting after a public hearing scheduled for Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at Town Hall and is open to residents in-person or via Zoom.

