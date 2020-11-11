Moreau expanding park, selling old Town Hall

Kusnierz didn’t go quite so far but said the land should give them space for the town’s needs for decades.

“It will really position the town for decades to come with whatever we want to do,” he said.

He noted the town could someday add another entrance to the park from Fort Edward Road.

Kusnierz urged the board to approve the purchase because it’s so rare for land contiguous to the park to become available. In this case, the owner died and a court had to determine his heir. When the decision was made, the new owner offered the land for sale, and town officials negotiated to buy it. Originally, it was listed at $300,000, before the town talked her down to $175,000, he said.

The Town Board agreed to dip into its $1.7 million fund balance — town savings — in the general fund for the purchase. But Kusnierz is hopeful the town may be able to replace the $175,000 soon.

On Tuesday, the Town Board also agreed to list for sale the old Town Hall at 51 Hudson St., South Glens Falls. That’s a change for Kusnierz, who for years has searched for uses for the building on the grounds that the town shouldn’t just sell off its property. The town had tried to sell the building before, under other administrations, to no avail.