Moreau expanding park, selling old Town Hall

MOREAU — The town is buying 54 acres next to the Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park, expanding the park to Fort Edward Road.
The acreage is to the north, beginning where the park currently ends by the girls softball fields.
It is contiguous with another 58 acres the town bought earlier, which also stretches from that end of the park to Fort Edward Road. The two purchases essentially double the size of the park, which has an entrance on Jan Avenue.
The new purchase is the size of 54 football fields. It is forested, and Supervisor Todd Kusnierz envisions initially adding trails rather than playing fields.
“We could do multi-use trails in there, we could do snowshoeing, cross-country skiing running, walking,” he said. “We could open it up to horseback riding if we so choose. It’s limitless.”
In the future, Town Board members said the land would allow them to add playing fields and other amenities.
“I really feel adding this 54 acres significantly benefits the future of the town of Moreau when it comes to offering more playing field spaces. Growing more athletic and sports offerings for older residents as well,” said board member Kyle Noonan. “It seems we’ll be able to do anything we can dream up if we add 54 acres.”
Kusnierz didn’t go quite so far but said the land should give them space for the town’s needs for decades.
“It will really position the town for decades to come with whatever we want to do,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
He noted the town could someday add another entrance to the park from Fort Edward Road.
Kusnierz urged the board to approve the purchase because it’s so rare for land contiguous to the park to become available. In this case, the owner died and a court had to determine his heir. When the decision was made, the new owner offered the land for sale, and town officials negotiated to buy it. Originally, it was listed at $300,000, before the town talked her down to $175,000, he said.
The Town Board agreed to dip into its $1.7 million fund balance — town savings — in the general fund for the purchase. But Kusnierz is hopeful the town may be able to replace the $175,000 soon.
On Tuesday, the Town Board also agreed to list for sale the old Town Hall at 51 Hudson St., South Glens Falls. That’s a change for Kusnierz, who for years has searched for uses for the building on the grounds that the town shouldn’t just sell off its property. The town had tried to sell the building before, under other administrations, to no avail.
No feasible uses have surfaced under Kusnierz’s efforts, so he’s willing to try selling again. He suspects the building might sell this time.
“I think one of the advantages for this go-round is that everyone knows the real estate market is on fire. I think it’s an ideal time to place this parcel on the market,” Kusnierz said. “Hopefully, we’ll get a quick turnaround. We can earmark the funds to help offset the cost of the park.”
The building is being listed with a broker who only works with commercial properties.
“If someone wanted to develop it for multi-family use, I think it would not be well received in the village,” Kusnierz said. “I’d love to see some professional offices.”
The asking price will be $165,000, with a 6% broker’s fee.
“This number is based on current market conditions. We did have an appraisal done two years ago that was taken into consideration,” Kusnierz said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.