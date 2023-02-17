MOREAU — The town will seek to fill the dog control officer position within the coming months.

Joshua Vinek has served as the town's dog control officer for the previous year.

“I've had contact with our current dog control officer, and he’s indicated an interest in moving on," Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said during Tuesday's board meeting. "However, he doesn’t want to leave the town high and dry, so he’s willing to serve for up to six additional months under last year’s terms.”

The board voted to allow the supervisor to sign a contract for up to six months, carrying over the previous terms with the added provision that the town would issue Vincek a phone for official use.

Kusnierz said he would be meeting with prospective candidates as early as Wednesday and would report back to the board.

For more information, visit www.townofmoreau.org. For immediate assistance regarding a dog control issue, call 518-226-9028.