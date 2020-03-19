Moreau declares state of emergency

MOREAU — Supervisor Todd Kusnierz has declared a State of Emergency in the town.

The supervisor signed the local declaration effective March 18 and it will remain in effect for 30 days or until rescinded by subsequent order.

Kusnierz said “such move was necessary in response to rapidly evolving challenges to protect public health and safety related to the spread" of the COVID-19 virus.

The town joins the state of New York, Saratoga County and other counties, as well as many other towns, cities and villages across the state, in taking this step.

Kusnierz has instructed all town departments to reduce staffing levels for non-essential staff, as directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and to do whatever is necessary to protect life and property, public infrastructure and provide other such emergency assistance as required.

This declaration enables the town to take additional legal, operational and recovery measures that may be needed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic that is affecting the community.