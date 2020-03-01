Moreau cracks down on snowmobile riders in Betar Park

MOREAU — Watch out, snowmobile riders: you’re on camera at Harry J. Betar Jr. Recreational Park.

Riders have been doing tricks in the snowy bowl at the park. But children also use the bowl for sledding. The area is illuminated with lights.

“Vehicles and pedestrians don’t mix well,” Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.

So those vehicles aren’t allowed in the park. But they kept coming in anyway.

“The bowl seems to be their favorite place to ride snowmobiles,” Kusnierz said.

To combat the problem, town officials put up hidden cameras. Using the footage, they were able to identify a rider. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office sent a deputy to the person’s house and gave the snowmobiler a written warning.

“It was an adult,” Kusnierz said.

But rather than prosecute, he’s hoping the warning will get many riders’ attention.

“Hopefully that type of activity will be minimized as word gets out we are monitoring,” Kusnierz said.

The town has also had problems with ATVs in the park. They are also not allowed. They can leave ruts on the playing fields, and run down people playing.