Moreau Community Center to host block party Saturday
Moreau Community Center to host block party Saturday

Moreau Community Center block party

The Moreau Community Center will host its annual block party on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will take place rain or shine and is free to attend. 

 Provided photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center will host its annual block party on Saturday.

The family-friendly event, sponsored by Carriage Traders, is free to attend and will feature food vendors, a bounce house and a dunk tank, among other activities, according to a news release.

The event will take place rain or shine at the Moreau Community Center at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Masks will be required and smoking is prohibited. 

For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/3EL1Ptq

