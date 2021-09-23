Moreau Community Center to host block party Saturday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center will host its annual block party on Saturday.
The family-friendly event, sponsored by Carriage Traders, is free to attend and will feature food vendors, a bounce house and a dunk tank, among other activities, according to a news release.
The event will take place rain or shine at the Moreau Community Center at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Masks will be required and smoking is prohibited.
For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/3EL1Ptq.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today