The Moreau Community Center will hold a Skills4Life Job Fair from 2-6 p.m. on Thursday.

Local businesses and organizations will be in attendance. The event is free to the public and exhibitors. Job seekers, career changers and other businesses are encouraged to attend. Refreshments and bingo door prizes are available for attendees.

The mission of the Skills4Life Program is to provide professional life skills and career search training, assistance, and referral services to help individuals of all ages create fulfilling life journeys, and to help connect to employers, according to a news release.

“Thanks to a Spectrum grant, the Moreau Community Center is uniquely positioned with resources and experience to provide these services”, said Cheryl Lawyer, director of marketing and outreach. “We hope attendees will find this event helpful, to learn about area career opportunities and job search resources.”

As part of the Skills4Life program, 25 Google Chromebooks and workspace cubicles are available for use at the center free of charge to individuals in need of internet and laptop access, as well as for classroom instruction. “This program is more than just about finding a job. It’s about providing the resources for successful living which the center has been providing for many years such as resume writing, resource referrals, and form completion for various programs, as well as food and clothing,” Lawyer added.

For more information, visit, www.moreaucommunitycenter.org.