Moreau Community Center receives Spectrum grant

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Moreau Community Center has received a $50,000 grant to develop job training programs and make facility improvements through a philanthropic initiative launched earlier this year by Spectrum.

The Spectrum Community Assist program is a five-year, $30 million initiative that aims to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved rural and urban communities serviced by the utility company.

“Community centers like Moreau Community Center are hallmarks of our neighborhoods, where people go for support, shared experiences and develop new job skills or find new employment,” Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter Communications, parent company of Spectrum, said in a statement.

The company aims to provide support to 100 community centers in 41 states by the end of 2025.

Through a partnership with Rebuilding Together of Saratoga County, a nonprofit organization that provides free home repairs to those that can’t afford them, the interior of the Moreau Community Center will be revamped.

Volunteers on Saturday are expected to spend the day landscaping, painting, building shelves and desks and tackling other interior projects throughout the community center.

In addition to the funds, Spectrum will provide the center with upgraded internet speeds of one gigabyte at no charge through the end of the program, according to a news release.

Additionally, the company will donate 25 laptops to support the community center’s training and technology programs.

Donna Nichols, executive director of the Moreau Community Center, said the partnership will provide "much-needed" services to the community.

“Moreau Community Center is thrilled to be partnering with Spectrum to provide much-needed services in our community,” she said in a statement. “Strong partnerships are the basis of getting things which impact people positively done.”

Earlier this year, the Moreau Community Center received a grant through Lowe's to renovate its community kitchen. Construction for that project is currently in progress.

