MOREAU — Twenty three area health care organizations packed the Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls Thursday for its inaugural Health Fair.

“Part of our mission in serving our community is to make sure that we’re providing resources to help folks live their best lives,” said Cheryl Lawyer, director of marketing and outreach for the Moreau Community Center.

Lawyer said that as the center provides outreach for the community through programs such as the food pantry, preschool and thrift store, other needs are identified.

“They’ll come in. They’ll sit down. We’ll help them get the food that they need,” she said. “More times than not, there’s other things that they may need, so that’s where the referrals come in. Knowing who these (organizations) are, we can refer that person to whatever it is that they need.”

The health fair was organized as a way for wellness providers to gather in one place to make people aware of the services they provide — not just for the community at large, but to build a better network of holistic wellbeing organizations.

“It’s really important that all the organizations know each other, especially in the nonprofit world,” Lawyer said. “’Oh, you need this? I know somebody who can help you,’ and that’s a shared mission with everybody here.”