Moreau Community Center hosting annual party Saturday
Moreau Community Center hosting annual party Saturday

Earlier this summer, the Moreau Community Center hosted a recovery resource fair in its parking lot. This Saturday, it hosts its annual community block party.

 Post-Star file photo

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Moreau Community Center, with sponsor Carriage Traders, will host the annual Moreau Community Center Block Party on Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center, 144 Main St.

This free, family-friendly event will include food vendors, exhibitors, fun activities, bounce house, dunk tank and more to support the mission and community work of the center. The event is rain-or-shine, tobacco-free, mask-wearing and predominantly outdoors.

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center, a not-for-profit organization, has served as one of the major human service agencies in northern Saratoga County and surrounding areas.

As a South Glens Falls community-focused family business, Carriage Traders has been serving the automotive needs of the North Country community for almost 40 years.

