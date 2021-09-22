Moreau Community Center hosting annual party Saturday

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Moreau Community Center, with sponsor Carriage Traders, will host the annual Moreau Community Center Block Party on Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center, 144 Main St.

This free, family-friendly event will include food vendors, exhibitors, fun activities, bounce house, dunk tank and more to support the mission and community work of the center. The event is rain-or-shine, tobacco-free, mask-wearing and predominantly outdoors.

Founded in 1977, the Moreau Community Center, a not-for-profit organization, has served as one of the major human service agencies in northern Saratoga County and surrounding areas.

As a South Glens Falls community-focused family business, Carriage Traders has been serving the automotive needs of the North Country community for almost 40 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0