Moreau Community Center getting new kitchen thanks to Lowe's grant

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Zac Perry-LaPoint had trouble hiding his excitement as he gave a tour through the outdated kitchen at the Moreau Community Center this past week.
It’s a tour he’s given countless times since learning the approximately 230-square-foot space will get a much-needed upgrade thanks to a grant from Lowe’s.
“When they sent the email, I leapt out of my chair,” said Perry-LaPoint, the center’s director of marketing and outreach.
Dozens of meals are prepared and distributed at the kitchen each week, helping to feed the most disadvantaged and creating a vibrant sense of community. But the kitchen’s current layout has limited how the space can be utilized, Perry-LaPoint said.
The space is currently the main thoroughfare between the center's community room and back offices, where a bulk of services are provided, and the constant foot traffic has limited the area’s use.
A $50,000 grant from Lowe’s to remodel the space will ensure the kitchen is fully utilized and will allow the center to begin teaching classes on food preparation, Perry-LaPoint said.
The money was awarded as part of the home improvement store's 100 Hometowns initiative, which provided full funding to 100 community projects across 36 states. The program was launched earlier this year as part of the chain store's centennial celebration.
More than 2,200 projects applied for funding under the program.
Perry-LaPoint said the center had been discussing renovating its kitchen for two years prior to applying for funding. An application was filed after a staff member learned of the program earlier this year.
“We figured we’ll just take a swing for the fences,” he said.
Now, with money in hand, staff members at the center have been busy moving equipment in preparation for construction, which is expected to begin by the middle of next month.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. The center's facilities manager and volunteers will likely complete a bulk of the work.
Plans call for erecting a pair of walls, which will ensure the kitchen is its own separate space. The current entrance will be blocked off and a new entry leading to the back offices will be built just to the left of the current entrance.
Two pass-throughs will also be installed so meals can be distributed to those in the community room. The crooked cabinets that currently adorn the wall will be replaced by a series of shelves throughout the space.
A pair of commercial-grade refrigeration units will also be purchased, giving the center much-needed storage space for its twice-weekly meal distribution as well as its food bank.
Several prep tables will be added, which will allow the center to begin teaching food-preparation classes, which Perry-LaPoint hopes to begin later this year.
Saratoga County uses the kitchen for its congregate meals program (which has been suspended due to the pandemic) as well as its meal delivery program.
Hundreds rely on the kitchen each month, Perry-LaPoint said.
He added that staff members have been monitoring the pandemic and are hopeful construction will be completed ahead of schedule so the center can be prepared should the need for services increase.
“We’re hoping to get this done on time or ahead of time so that we don’t have a sudden increase in need while we’re trying to get this place prepared,” he said.
Anyone interested in volunteering services to the Moreau Community Center should email Perry-LaPoint at zac@moreaucommunitycenter.org.
