Moreau Community Center getting new kitchen thanks to Lowe's grant

More than 2,200 projects applied for funding under the program.

Perry-LaPoint said the center had been discussing renovating its kitchen for two years prior to applying for funding. An application was filed after a staff member learned of the program earlier this year.

“We figured we’ll just take a swing for the fences,” he said.

Now, with money in hand, staff members at the center have been busy moving equipment in preparation for construction, which is expected to begin by the middle of next month.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of October. The center's facilities manager and volunteers will likely complete a bulk of the work.

Plans call for erecting a pair of walls, which will ensure the kitchen is its own separate space. The current entrance will be blocked off and a new entry leading to the back offices will be built just to the left of the current entrance.

Two pass-throughs will also be installed so meals can be distributed to those in the community room. The crooked cabinets that currently adorn the wall will be replaced by a series of shelves throughout the space.