Related to this story

Road closure starts in Moreau

Road closure starts in Moreau

Effective immediately, a 400-foot section of road from 3 Speakman St. east to Hobbs Lane in the town of Moreau will be closed to traffic for a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden on Maui wildfire recovery efforts: 'It's painstaking work'