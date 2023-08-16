Road to reopen one lane, one-way only.

MOREAU – Town officials closed a portion of Speakman Court in Moreau last April because of its poor condition. The road has deteriorated since then and some residents complained of unintended consequences of that closure during the town board’s meeting Aug. 8.

With Speakman closed, Birch Drive is the only entrance and exit for the neighborhood that includes Robert Rogers Avenue, Hobbs Lane, and Laurel Road. Also, the way that Fort Edward Road turns just at the intersection with Birch Drive encourages people travelling south to enter the neighborhood at top speed while simultaneously being difficult for vehicles travelling north to navigate the hard right turn.

“Since the road closed on April 18th … there’s been 2% to 3% more traffic on Birch Drive, which has increased the amount of traffic in front of our home,” said Elizabeth Kaetzel. “People are coming off of the road at 55 miles-per-hour and entering our neighborhood.”

One of Kaetzel’s main concerns was for pedestrians and children who play in the neighborhood, such as her four year old son, Zayn. Emergency access is a concern as well.

“If you’re coming from Fort Edward, from 197 … it’s 180 degrees to get into our neighborhood,” she said. “It is very difficult for a firetruck to come all the way that way, it’s nearly impossible even for my husband’s dump truck to make that turn.”

Larry LaRose was also concerned about the speeding and a lack of enforcement. He lives on Hobbs Lane.

“As long as I’ve lived out there, I can probably count the number of times on one hand, that I’ve seen a police officer drive through our neighborhood,” he said. “That’s probably a good thing because we don’t have anything going on over there, but on the other hand, it’s nice to let people know we have police officers that know we exist over in that area.”

The issue with the road has been ongoing for decades. Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz explained that in 2008, while he was serving as a member of the town board, a proposal to repair the road was denied due to the estimated cost for the project being around $500,000 as well as a lack of a guarantee from the engineer, that the fix would last.

The troublesome 400-foot section of Speakman Court follows a curved ravine. Erosion from the hillside has required road crews to do patch work throughout the years, but in order to truly fix the problem, the hillside itself would need to be reinforced, accounting for the lofty price tag.

Kusnierz said that after the proposal to fix the road fell through in the past, the subject was never revisited by the previous highway superintendent.

“When we’re putting budgets together we expect that the department heads are interfacing with the community on what they’re looking for, what their needs are, so that may be one of the reasons why it was never looked at any further after the initial look,” he said.

Kusnierz said he feared the costs have risen, “but we can look into it and see what the feasibility is.”

In the meantime he took an impromptu poll of the residents in attendance and it was decided that Speakman Court would be reopened as a single, one-way road leading into the neighborhood from Fort Edward Road to Hobbs Lane, where it becomes Speakman Street while officials work through the process of determining how to proceed with fixing the road once and for all.

