Moreau center cuts back

From the Washington County joins Essex, Saratoga, Warren counties with confirmed cases series
MOREAU — The Community Center has canceled all non-essential programs.

Its doors remain open for the food pantry and it is continuing to pack backpacks for the South Glens Falls school district and to deliver food to seniors instead of taking them grocery-shopping.

The center is continuing its Hannaford-outreach program, with food available at the center on Monday and Wednesday mornings.

Staff for school-related programs, including the before/after school and pre-school staff, were laid off.

