Moreau budget would keep taxes flat

MOREAU — The first draft of the 2021 town budget cuts spending to keep taxes flat, while assuming that the town will lose a decade of progress in sales tax revenue.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz’s budget assumes the town will get $2.8 million in sales tax revenue next year, about as much as the town received in 2011. Last year, the town received 3.3 million. For the first three quarters of this year, the town has received $2.2 million.
No one knows what the sales tax revenue will actually be next year.
“It’s basically a best guess,” Kusnierz said. “This is a very conservative budget that is appropriate for these challenging times.”
The tax rate would go up by one penny, to $0.979 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The town would also continue sending sales tax revenue back to the county to pay a portion of residents’ tax bills. This year, the town sent $300,000 back. Next year, the town would send $200,000 back, according to the draft budget.
“But I want feedback from board members, because I think that we may want to take a look at that. If there ever was a year where we need to look at that, this is it,” he said. “We may need to keep that money in-house. Especially if the board wants to add to the budget.”
If the town spends the money, residents’ county tax bills go up. That’s what has stopped the Town Board from ending the arrangement, despite discussing it for years.
Kusnierz acknowledged that this would not be a good year for residents to see a county tax increase.
“Some are furloughed and some are directly on unemployment and won’t be getting their jobs back,” he said. “There’s not a lot we can do that has a direct impact on our residents’ pocketbooks except taxes.”
Kusnierz also waived late fees on sewer and water through the end of the year.
To balance the budget with the huge expected decline in sales tax revenue, Kusnierz cut spending by 10%. Total spending decreased from $7.9 million to $7.1 million. But the average resident won’t notice, he said.
“They’re not necessarily cuts, they’re what we don’t have to fix,” he said. “There’s $467,000 on the highway roof we don’t have to account for.”
That’s how much the town budgeted to spend on fixing the roof this year. The job is now done.
Also, the Town Board added two new positions in the Highway Department, but they were not filled before the pandemic. Cutting those vacant positions saves the town $121,000.
The other big cut was in highway improvements. Kusnierz cut that by $240,000 from last year, rationalizing that he would not have another big repair next year. This year, the town had budgeted $334,000 to replace the Feeder Dam Road culvert.
One other change was in road-striping, which Kusnierz cut from $42,000 to $4,000.
“That paint is still good,” he said. “We annually budget money for road-striping. But we needed to look for places where cuts would not affect services. That paint could wait a year.”
Next, the Town Board will meet to discuss the budget. A public hearing will be held by Nov. 5.
Kusnierz expects the final version will get a good reception.
“I think the town is doing its job to maintain services with essentially a flat tax rate,” he said. “I feel very good about it. This will be well received by the public.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
