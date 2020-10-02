Moreau budget would keep taxes flat

MOREAU — The first draft of the 2021 town budget cuts spending to keep taxes flat, while assuming that the town will lose a decade of progress in sales tax revenue.

Supervisor Todd Kusnierz’s budget assumes the town will get $2.8 million in sales tax revenue next year, about as much as the town received in 2011. Last year, the town received 3.3 million. For the first three quarters of this year, the town has received $2.2 million.

No one knows what the sales tax revenue will actually be next year.

“It’s basically a best guess,” Kusnierz said. “This is a very conservative budget that is appropriate for these challenging times.”

The tax rate would go up by one penny, to $0.979 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The town would also continue sending sales tax revenue back to the county to pay a portion of residents’ tax bills. This year, the town sent $300,000 back. Next year, the town would send $200,000 back, according to the draft budget.

“But I want feedback from board members, because I think that we may want to take a look at that. If there ever was a year where we need to look at that, this is it,” he said. “We may need to keep that money in-house. Especially if the board wants to add to the budget.”