Moreau board wants solar arrays restricted

MOREAU — The Town Board has finished its draft of the law on solar arrays, without widening the number of areas where the large installations would be allowed.
The board discussed creating an “overlay zone” that would allow solar arrays on large vacant parcels all over town but decided against it.
Board members said they don’t want the arrays in residential neighborhoods.
Generally, the arrays would be allowed in R-5, the Agricultural District, with limits.
That might be the end of an effort to turn a former golf course on Reynolds Road into a solar farm.
Engineers have been on site digging test pits at 65 Reynolds Road, the former Tee Bird South Golf Course. U.S. Light Energy said last year it wanted to build a 10 megawatt array there.
But the land is zoned R-3, and Town Board members agreed Tuesday they don’t want solar arrays in R-3, which is generally dense residential. The draft law also requires the array to be on a lot that is at least 10 acres in size, but that doesn’t mean the area around it would be vacant as well, board member Kyle Noonan said.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz noted that any landowner outside the allowed zoning could seek relief at the Zoning Board. Owners could also include a solar array in a planned unit development.
“There are options available,” he said. “I’d be inclined to go with what we have now and not go with the overlay. I think it gives our proposal more teeth.”
Still, he acknowledged the owners of the former golf course aren’t likely to give up.
“I would think” they will try to get approval from the Zoning Board or through other development efforts, he said.
The Town Board held the last of several workshops on the solar law Tuesday and agreed “conceptually” to the latest draft. Now Town Attorney Karla Buettner will incorporate all their changes into a public document and send it to the Planning Board and Zoning Board. The Planning Board is likely to discuss it at the January meeting, because the December agenda is full.
After both boards discuss it, it will go back to the Town Board for a public hearing and a final vote.
