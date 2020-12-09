Moreau board wants solar arrays restricted

MOREAU — The Town Board has finished its draft of the law on solar arrays, without widening the number of areas where the large installations would be allowed.

The board discussed creating an “overlay zone” that would allow solar arrays on large vacant parcels all over town but decided against it.

Board members said they don’t want the arrays in residential neighborhoods.

Generally, the arrays would be allowed in R-5, the Agricultural District, with limits.

That might be the end of an effort to turn a former golf course on Reynolds Road into a solar farm.

Engineers have been on site digging test pits at 65 Reynolds Road, the former Tee Bird South Golf Course. U.S. Light Energy said last year it wanted to build a 10 megawatt array there.

But the land is zoned R-3, and Town Board members agreed Tuesday they don’t want solar arrays in R-3, which is generally dense residential. The draft law also requires the array to be on a lot that is at least 10 acres in size, but that doesn’t mean the area around it would be vacant as well, board member Kyle Noonan said.