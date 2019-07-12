MOREAU — The town’s long-serving assessor, Peggy Jenkins, is retiring at the end of this month.
In her retirement letter, she said she was leaving “with mixed emotions and a heavy heart.”
But it was not due to health problems, she wrote.
“It has been a great pleasure, but it is time to close this chapter of my life,” she wrote.
Her term was due to expire in October, but board members have been preparing for her eventual retirement since last year.
They interviewed a candidate on Tuesday.
Jenkins has been assessor for more than three decades. In 2016, she earned the state Assessors Association’s distinguished service award.
She mentored newer assessors and told them to go to “the next level” by reaching out to residents. She urged them to go beyond simply keeping up property assessments.
She would mail out seniors’ STAR exemption paperwork months early, so that seniors could drop it off before going south for the winter.
She also drove to the houses of older residents to get them signed up for their annual exemptions.
“In February, if people have not been in yet, I will call them. I will visit their homes,” she said in 2016.
It has been a hard year for Jenkins. Her husband of 42 years died last year. This spring, she was out of work for six weeks due to health problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.