Moreau assessments going up 8% after 11 years

MOREAU — Eleven years after the town’s last reassessment, a study of every property value led to just an 8% increase, in preliminary numbers.
“The town is just doing some maintenance to the assessment roll,” said new Assessor Leah Cronin, who described the effort as not a full-blown reassessment but said the team looked at every property to ensure equity and fairness.
In total, 4,800 properties changed value, generally increasing, she said. There are 6,270 properties in the town.
A house assessed at $160,000 went to $171,000, on average, she said.
In total, the town’s value rose $127 million, to a total of $1.7 billion.
The 8% increase is small, compared to other towns that reassessed after a decade. It suggests that the town’s assessments were kept up to date since the 2010 reassessment.
And if most properties go up in value, the town tax rate can be reduced and still collect the same amount of money. So an assessment change doesn’t guarantee an increase in taxes.
But that won’t be known until the Town Board sets the tax rate this fall. And some residents, unnerved by a year in which they were out of work, are not happy about the change.
“It’s wrong timing,” said town resident Angela Wadsworth, who was notified that her house assessment would increase $14,000. “I just think with the pandemic we need to think about things differently.”
She was horrified when she got the news about her assessment increase.
“I went into like an anxiety attack because how are we going to come up with this extra money,” she said. “We can barely put food on the table.”
Cronin sent out letters to the owners of every property with an assessment change. She spoke with many residents who called asking about the situation, and talked them through the process of appealing their assessment. Grievance Day is May 25, but because so many properties were changed, she also considered informal grievances this month. Generally she told people that they could get their assessment reduced if there was something she didn’t know about their house.
“A picture speaks a thousand words. If someone brings me a picture of the inside and something is extremely dated, it makes a difference,” she said. “That’s going to be your best bet.”
Generally, owners are advised to also look for houses similar to theirs that sold recently. If those sales are lower than their proposed assessment, they could argue that their assessment is wrong.
This year, residents can’t go into Town Hall to leaf through printed out books of sales. But Cronin has posted links on the town website, on the assessor’s office page, for all sales and property details.
On Grievance Day, residents usually show up in person, although their written complaint can be considered by the Board of Assessment Review without any in-person commentary.
It’s not yet clear how this year’s day will be run.
“We’re devising a plan now for Grievance Day,” Cronin said. “It’s going to be by appointment only. Things are changing so rapidly. My hope is we can have it in person.”
But if not, she will run it by phone or Zoom, she said.
