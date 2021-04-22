Moreau assessments going up 8% after 11 years

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She was horrified when she got the news about her assessment increase.

“I went into like an anxiety attack because how are we going to come up with this extra money,” she said. “We can barely put food on the table.”

Cronin sent out letters to the owners of every property with an assessment change. She spoke with many residents who called asking about the situation, and talked them through the process of appealing their assessment. Grievance Day is May 25, but because so many properties were changed, she also considered informal grievances this month. Generally she told people that they could get their assessment reduced if there was something she didn’t know about their house.

“A picture speaks a thousand words. If someone brings me a picture of the inside and something is extremely dated, it makes a difference,” she said. “That’s going to be your best bet.”

Generally, owners are advised to also look for houses similar to theirs that sold recently. If those sales are lower than their proposed assessment, they could argue that their assessment is wrong.

This year, residents can’t go into Town Hall to leaf through printed out books of sales. But Cronin has posted links on the town website, on the assessor’s office page, for all sales and property details.