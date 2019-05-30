SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Three days before the deadline, the Moreau Town Board agreed to a new water contract that will allow the village of South Glens Falls to avoid state fines.
The village’s underwater springs do not produce enough water to cover demand on hot summer days. The village turns to the town on those days, buying water under a contract for emergencies.
But the Moreau board objected when new Mayor Harry Gutheil announced that he would simply buy water, without imposing water restrictions, whenever supply ran low.
Town Board members said the village should try to conserve. They noted that town residents are on water meters and must pay by the drop, while village residents pay a flat rate.
So the latest contract specified that being unable to meet peak water demands would not constitute an emergency.
The contract also said the town wouldn’t sell the village water if it did not take “prompt, aggressive efforts to correct the circumstances” that created the lack of water.
Although Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said that “of course” the town would still sell the village water if it ran out for any reason, the state Department of Health took the contract seriously.
It told the village that it must resolve the issue by May 31.
Usually, the village needs to buy water occasionally in June and July, so the deadline was not flexible.
Gutheil and the Village Board began the process of digging a new well. But that would not be done in time.
On Tuesday, the Town Board agreed that, until the well is done, and the village’s water tank paint job is complete, the town will sell the village water when peak demand exceeds supply.
The board also agreed to add a clause to the contract to allow future water sharing, even if the situation doesn’t meet the contractual definition of an emergency. The Town Board and Village Board can now agree, on a case-by-case basis, whether a particular circumstance is an emergency.
Town Board members approved the amended contract without discussion. The Village Board, likewise, authorized Gutheil to sign it. He delivered it personally to Albany to make sure it was there before the deadline Friday.
