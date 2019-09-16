MOREAU — Next month, the long-discussed accessible playground at Betar Park may finally be under construction.
"We're shooting for a late October start, if I can keep a fire under everyone," Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said. "It shouldn't take long, once it gets going."
Kusnierz is still working to make it more impressive. Right now, the town has enough money for only the first of three phases. The board has agonized over the choices, trying to make sure there’s enough for all children to do at the playground from the start.
The playground was first designed by two children, one of whom uses a wheelchair at times. Their biggest dreams will take flight in the first phase: a spray park and a zip line.
There will also be a round, swaying ride that has seats and room for wheelchairs, and a 3-ring climber, in which children try to cross through three tire-sized rings hanging in midair.
In addition, there will be a play structure with a ramp to a bouncy surface and a lookout balcony. Games will be attached to the walls. There will be a roller slide and a rock climbing wall on the structure as well.
“That’s the centerpiece of Phase 1,” Kusnierz said.
But he wants more.
“By changing things around, if we can afford it, I’d like to add two additional items,” he said.
He is working with the Highway Department on cost estimates for doing all the paving in-house. The project calls for a path and a parking lot to be paved. It might be much cheaper for town workers to do the job, rather than a contractor. That would free up money to add to the playground.
The spray park infrastructure will be built this fall, but it won’t be finished until spring, since it can’t open until warmer weather next year.
The foam padding used on accessible playgrounds will also not be poured this fall. For now, the entire playground will be covered in wood chips. The foam needs three consecutive days in which the temperature does not drop below 50 degrees, so it will be poured next year.
In the spring, wood chips will still be used for much of the playground. The foam will be poured to create accessible paths.
“I’d love for the entire playground to have it,” Kusnierz said. “But obviously it’s very expensive. We have to balance. We want to have enough items for the kids to play on.”
The goal, when the two children designed the playground, was to create a place so compelling that all children would want to play there.
Raising money for it has been difficult. Now, the Town Board is moving forward with an accessible playground that might not be as impressive as its child designers had once hoped.
Although it will have a spray park, it will not have multicolored accessories that throw water in many ways, as seen is some local spray parks.
That would be far too expensive, board members were told at a recent playground committee meeting.
But they decided a more basic spray park could have strong appeal. In a basic park, the water is propelled from flat-to-the-ground sprinklers. The water would jet out in random patterns, surprising children, and will change in height and duration as well.
The bonus is that the space could be used for play during nine months of the year that are too cold for water parks.
The flat space could become a performance space or could be used for snowman-making and snowball-throwing in winter.
The larger spray parks are largely unused in fall, winter and spring because the accessories take up space, making it hard to play around them.
Children also wanted a very expensive type of swing that a wheelchair could roll onto, and accessible swings, which are seats strong enough to hold an adult.
Both were shelved by the Town Board due to the cost.
But Kusnierz is hoping that once the first phase is built, donors will chip in to support future phases.
He said the amount of time that had gone by since the project was proposed may have discouraged some donors. Now, he hopes to be able to point to significant progress.
The playground was first proposed in 2014. In 2015, the South High Marathon Dance gave the town $25,000 for it. Four years of fundraising brought in $36,000 more — not much, considering the entire project, as designed, would cost close to $1 million.
The first phase of the final design will cost $221,000. Besides $61,000 from fundraising, another $125,000 will come from a grant sponsored by Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake. The town will come up with the rest.
