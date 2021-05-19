Moreau accessible playground done, but families want more

“He requires the full use of a wheelchair. He needs a lot of upper body support,” she said.

That means he can’t ride the zip line or transfer into the seats for other playground items. He can only use the sway swing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The playground is wonderful for many children, she added.

“This is a good start,” she said. “I’m asking if the board can add some things.”

She was particularly hoping for a wheelchair swing, which the Town Board nixed initially due to the cost.

Until then, Hunter will probably continue to sit next to her while his siblings play, which is exactly the scenario that the original designers wanted to prevent.

“We kind of avoid playgrounds. He’s aware. That zip line, he would love that,” she said. “He usually sits to the side while my other two play. When I take them to a playground it just brings this level of anxiety in me: I’m failing him.”

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz spent years reorganizing the playground to afford as many play items as possible in the first phase. He expressed some frustration at getting criticism before the town even turns on the spray park for the first time.