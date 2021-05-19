Moreau accessible playground done, but families want more

MOREAU — The first phase of the town’s accessible playground is done, but advocates are not celebrating.
The playground needs much more to become an all-inclusive place for children to play, they said.
It was first envisioned by two boys, ages 5 and 6, one of whom uses a wheelchair. They are now 13 and 14 years old.
They drew plans that would allow them to play together: two zip lines so they could race side by side, a spray park so that they could both enjoy the water, and a wheelchair swing next to belt swings.
The first phase is a much smaller playground than they’d designed. The Town Board cut it back to an affordable level and decided to do the spray park in the first phase even though that meant fewer playground items could be built as well.
The racing zip lines are there too, but there isn’t a wheelchair swing.
There’s a four-person “sway swing” that can accommodate a wheelchair, but the zip line and other amenities require children to be able to transfer out of their wheelchair, which is not always possible.
“When we found out about the playground, we were so excited,” said Bekah Ripley. “I thought, ‘It’s finally Hunter’s turn.’”
Hunter, 13, skis, swims and rides an adaptive bike. But he cannot play without full trunk support.
“He requires the full use of a wheelchair. He needs a lot of upper body support,” she said.
That means he can’t ride the zip line or transfer into the seats for other playground items. He can only use the sway swing.
The playground is wonderful for many children, she added.
“This is a good start,” she said. “I’m asking if the board can add some things.”
She was particularly hoping for a wheelchair swing, which the Town Board nixed initially due to the cost.
Until then, Hunter will probably continue to sit next to her while his siblings play, which is exactly the scenario that the original designers wanted to prevent.
“We kind of avoid playgrounds. He’s aware. That zip line, he would love that,” she said. “He usually sits to the side while my other two play. When I take them to a playground it just brings this level of anxiety in me: I’m failing him.”
Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz spent years reorganizing the playground to afford as many play items as possible in the first phase. He expressed some frustration at getting criticism before the town even turns on the spray park for the first time.
“We haven’t even finished phase one and people are looking for what we are going to do to make it better?” he said. “This is phase one in the project. What happens down the road will be up for discussion.”
As originally designed, the playground would have cost about $1 million.
Phase 1 came in at $288,000.
“To keep it in perspective, the town’s annual rec budget is $2,000,” Kusnierz said. “So you can see the priority.”
He noted that Hunter could enjoy the spray park and the sway swing.
Still, he acknowledged that he wanted more items in the playground.
“Listen, I want to do more in recreation, but you have to work within a realistic budget,” he said. “Sure, we could have added more play equipment, but then you wouldn’t have had the spray park in. I think that is a huge draw for children of all ages and abilities.”
