Moreau accepts way-under-budget sewer bid; Troy firm to complete job for $11.08 million

Complicating the big award were two missing signatures.

The owners of Lamplighter Acres, a mobile home park that is running out of space for septic systems, never signed the easements to allow sewer in their park. The owners were among the strongest supporters of the sewer project, and had previously said they would sign anything they needed to sign. It was not immediately clear why the easements weren’t signed, but Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said that he contacted the owners on the issue recently.

“We came to an agreement today,” he said Tuesday. “It will be signed in the next 24 to 48 hours. Representatives of Lamplighter are out of state and en route now. They have been out of state for a while.”

Of the $11 million project, $4 million will be spent on hooking up Lamplighter Acres.

The town also still doesn’t have a signed easement from National Grid. The project would run a sewer pipe along the edge of a parcel owned by the power company. On Tuesday, the Town Board voted to go ahead with eminent domain for the easement. Every other easement needed has been signed.

“We still continue to work with National Grid,” Kusnierz said. “We’re hopeful we can get through this process without going through eminent domain.”

But to have the eminent domain procedure done in time for work to start, the board had to begin the proceeding now, he said.

