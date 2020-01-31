Moreau about to start commercial solar arrays debate

MOREAU — The town’s top farmer will soon reveal whether he’s siding with traditional farmers or those who see solar farms as the way to stay in business.
Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, whose family owns Candy Cane Farm, is in an awkward spot.
His family opposes allowing acres of farmland to be filled with solar panels. His mother came to a meeting to implore the board to protect the town’s agriculture district.
But the ground-mounted commercial solar arrays would bring a lot of money to the landowners — farmers who are trying innovative ways to stay afloat, and who also are begging the town to let them take advantage of the opportunities solar could bring.
After delaying for six months, during which the board avoided discussion of the issue, Kusnierz promised to send out a draft law “in the next week or so.”
He emphasized that the draft won’t be the last word on the subject.
“For discussion,” he said of the draft.
But he isn’t sure which way the draft will go yet.
“Not sure at this time,” he said. “The Town Board will be providing input as part of the drafting process, and then the public’s comments during the moratorium will be taken into consideration.”
The Town Board passed a moratorium on ground-mounted solar panels seven months ago, then accidentally let it expire. Now the board is extending the moratorium for another six months, but Kusnierz promised that this time the board will spend that time wrestling with the issue — or at least, discussing his draft.
The board must hold another public hearing before extending the moratorium. That hearing will be Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.
The hearing was set for an hour before the regular board meeting starts, an indication of how contentious Kusnierz expects the issue to be.
He added that he sees a difference between acres of solar panels under a lease with a developer, and a farmer installing panels for the farm's own commercial use.
"I certainly support solar arrays in the Ag District for on-site consumption used directly by businesses, such as farms, to help reduce the energy costs of their businesses," he said. "Commercial arrays that sell (power) generation for off-site utilization is a totally different issue."
Both must be resolved in the draft law.
The biggest proponent of commercial solar panel arrays is no longer on the board. Councilman Alan Van Tassel lost re-election and was appointed to the Planning Board.
There, he heard a project for which solar panels were originally described as essential. Rachel McDermott wanted to build a brewery that needed three-phase power. To pay for National Grid to extend three-phase to her farm, where she will also grow some of the ingredients needed for the brews, she hoped to let a solar developer put up solar panels on one section of the farm. The money for that would cover her three-phase installation costs.
She dropped that proposal after the Town Board indicated it would not make a case-by-case decision on commercial solar in the agricultural district.
Another farmer eager to lease some of his land for a commercial solar project is Patrick Killian, who said the money from leasing 60 acres to a solar developer could allow his family to return to dairy farming. He noted that he has 300 acres, and that the solar panels would be installed in environmentally-friendly ways so the land could be farmed again after the panels are removed. Board members seemed interested in that compromise.
“Does the town want to support their local dairy?” he said last summer at the last public hearing for the moratorium.
He said he’d have to sell his land for housing development if he can’t lease some of it for a solar project.
Kusnierz said he wanted to find a “viable” way to allow acres of solar panels on farmland.
But Kusnierz’s mother, Anne Kusnierz, spoke against the idea at the public hearing.
“I’m trying to protect the agricultural district, that precious land,” she said. “Because there will never be any more made.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.