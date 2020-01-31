Moreau about to start commercial solar arrays debate

The Town Board passed a moratorium on ground-mounted solar panels seven months ago, then accidentally let it expire. Now the board is extending the moratorium for another six months, but Kusnierz promised that this time the board will spend that time wrestling with the issue — or at least, discussing his draft.

The board must hold another public hearing before extending the moratorium. That hearing will be Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

The hearing was set for an hour before the regular board meeting starts, an indication of how contentious Kusnierz expects the issue to be.

He added that he sees a difference between acres of solar panels under a lease with a developer, and a farmer installing panels for the farm's own commercial use.

"I certainly support solar arrays in the Ag District for on-site consumption used directly by businesses, such as farms, to help reduce the energy costs of their businesses," he said. "Commercial arrays that sell (power) generation for off-site utilization is a totally different issue."

Both must be resolved in the draft law.

The biggest proponent of commercial solar panel arrays is no longer on the board. Councilman Alan Van Tassel lost re-election and was appointed to the Planning Board.