WARRENSBURG — Over 500 vendors from around the country will be showcased at the World’s Largest Garage Sale this weekend.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m Sunday, on several blocks of Main Street.
Among the items for sale will be antiques, memorabilia, clothing, furniture, electronics, children’s items, according to the website of the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the event.
There will also be food and music.
There is parking all day at the Warren County Fairgrounds and free bus service to the Main Street shopping and residential Warrensburg sales.
Visit https://warrensburgchamber.com/events/garage-sale/ for a list of bus stops.
There is no parking on several streets for the event, including both sides of Elm Street, Emerson Avenue, Hackensack Avenue, Adirondack Avenue, Park Street and Second Avenue. In addition, parking is prohibited from Water Street to River Street; on the south side of Main Street to National Grid; on Main Street north in front of Abanake Wellness Center to the old senior center; on Library Avenue from North Side to James Street and on the north side of Stewart Farrar Avenue. There is also no parking at Veterans Park.
The event is the Warrensburg chamber’s largest fundraiser and attracts up to 75,000 people ever year.
