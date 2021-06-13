'More than just the game': Bascue to be inducted into Whitehall Athletic Hall of Fame

“Charlie would give you the shirt off his back,” Redmond said. “He would take care of every kid that was down there to give them whatever they needed.”

And it wasn’t just about athletics with Bascue.

He used sports as a driving tool to inspire kids to improve their lives, do well in school and plan for a better future.

“He was always known for this phase,” Redmond said, “‘If you keep your nose clean, you can get a scholarship.’ He shared that with so many kids.”

Bascue was also known for sending kids “up the hill” when their bad behavior at the rec center got them sent home for the day.

“You can’t even imagine the number of lives that Charlie touched at that rec center for 28 years,” Redmond said.

Bascue also trucked high school kids around the country to meet with college coaches. He packed kids into his red Ford Fiesta and hit the road.

“He would take kids wherever they wanted to go to see a college, a university, or wherever it may be,” Redmond said. “He would take them. If they wanted to go, he’d load them up in the car and he’d take them.”

Mixed emotions