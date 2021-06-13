'More than just the game': Bascue to be inducted into Whitehall Athletic Hall of Fame

WHITEHALL — Keith Redmond had planned to go into business administration.
But a summer working at the Whitehall Recreation Center with Charlie Bascue changed his life plan.
Bascue, who coached at Whitehall schools for 44 years and ran the town’s Recreation Center for 28 years, encouraged Redmond to study education and coaching instead of business.
Redmond listened.
He transferred schools, pursued a degree in education and is now a teacher and the athletic director at Whitehall Central School.
He will honor Bascue in a ceremony on June 17 as Bascue is inducted into the Whitehall Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Charlie is an iconic legend in Whitehall, really,” Redmond said. “He has influenced so many youth here and inspired them to become what they are. And it’s time. Charlie did his duty to Whitehall Central School, and it’s time to be recognized.”
Bascue, 75, started coaching at Whitehall in 1974. Over the years, he coached football, basketball and one year of baseball. But he was mostly known around the area for coaching the varsity tennis team. He retired from coaching in 2018.
He also ran programming at the Whitehall Recreation Center — commonly known to Whitehallers as “the playground” — from 1977 until 2005, acting as a father figure to many of the town’s youths.
“Charlie would give you the shirt off his back,” Redmond said. “He would take care of every kid that was down there to give them whatever they needed.”
And it wasn’t just about athletics with Bascue.
He used sports as a driving tool to inspire kids to improve their lives, do well in school and plan for a better future.
“He was always known for this phase,” Redmond said, “‘If you keep your nose clean, you can get a scholarship.’ He shared that with so many kids.”
Bascue was also known for sending kids “up the hill” when their bad behavior at the rec center got them sent home for the day.
“You can’t even imagine the number of lives that Charlie touched at that rec center for 28 years,” Redmond said.
Bascue also trucked high school kids around the country to meet with college coaches. He packed kids into his red Ford Fiesta and hit the road.
“He would take kids wherever they wanted to go to see a college, a university, or wherever it may be,” Redmond said. “He would take them. If they wanted to go, he’d load them up in the car and he’d take them.”
Mixed emotions
The upcoming Hall of Fame induction will be bittersweet for Bascue’s wife, Martha, who has been caring for her husband during the past several years as he has battled Alzheimer’s disease.
Charlie, who still bears his signature black-framed glasses and mustache, is very verbal. But many of his comments don’t make much sense to Martha, even after nearly 49 years of marriage.
Bascue at times has trouble recognizing his three children and five grandchildren. Sometimes he can’t tell you his wife’s name or that he’s even married at all. He spends much of his days snoozing comfortably in his recliner.
He is, however, able to remember his favorite sport is football. And his favorite team is still the New York Giants.
“He always comes back to coaching,” Martha Bascue said. “He always talks of kids. And he always speaks of kids that he’s had in the past. He always gets the names right.”
Charlie had a genuine interest in the kids he coached, his wife said, and it didn’t stop when they left the field or the court.
“His main question always for them was, ‘Where are you going to go to college?’” Martha Bascue said.
Bascue was less concerned about the team’s record or the numbers on the scoreboard.
“He was always very, very caring of their futures,” Martha said, noting he would visit with parents to discuss college prospects. “It was more than just the game. Always, always more than just the game.”
Bascue didn’t leave the house much during the COVID-19 pandemic, but his wife is constantly reminded of the great impact he has had on the Whitehall community.
“I don’t go anywhere, anywhere without people asking me how he is,” said Martha Bascue, who lost her own father to Alzheimer’s. “He was just such a caring individual, and sadly, this disease has just robbed him.”
Family man
Bascue’s two daughters and son will all attend the induction ceremony as Bascue receives a plaque for his many years of coaching. The same plaque will be installed on the school’s wall near the high school gymnasium.
Bascue coached all three of his children over the years.
“It was rough,” said daughter Whitney Burger. “When he was my tennis coach, he would always schedule court time at the Queensbury Racquet Club at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings — I think it was cheaper and available — to ‘go and hit some balls.’”
She remembers her father giving kids rides to practice and arranging road trips to colleges.
“If you showed up, he was always there,” she said. “Whenever I meet someone who is familiar with Whitehall, there is a 99% chance they know Charlie Bascue and almost always have a story to share about an impact he had on them.”
Bascue coached his oldest child, Lauren Steves, in modified basketball and varsity tennis. He took a supportive and encouraging approach to sports, Steves said.
“Winning, although important, was never the first lesson of his coaching style,” Steves said. “He truly put teamwork, respect and trying your hardest above everything else. He taught me about patience and hard work through team sports.”
The Alzheimer’s diagnosis has been incredibly hard on Steves, who said her father believed that clean living and exercise would result in a long and healthy life.
“He loved being active. He made it a point to take such good care of himself,” Steves said. “Unfortunately, Alzheimer’s isn’t something you can control like diabetes or other avoidable illnesses. I miss the man he was.”
The Hall of Fame induction is definitely a “bright spot” for the Bascue family, considering their father’s struggles with the disease, said Charlie Bascue, the son. He called the disease “heartbreaking.”
“He has spent his life helping so many people and it really has been hard not being able to help him in any way with this battle,” his son said.
Bascue coached his son in almost every sport and spent summers taking him to basketball camps up and down the East Coast. His father never missed a game.
“All he ever cared about was seeing the youth of Whitehall grow up and become successful, and he wanted to make sure that there were opportunities outside of our hometown,” Bascue, the son, said. “I hope that his legacy will be all about how good of a person is and how he actually made a difference in so many people’s lives through his coaching and mentoring.”