QUEENSBURY — Warren County took in a record amount of money during its property auction earlier this month, but it was one sale that didn't go through that was the subject of consternation at a county committee meeting on Monday.
The county netted $752,360 from the annual sale of tax-foreclosed properties, selling 34 of 38 properties that were available. Lexie Delurey, the county's director of real property tax services, said the crowd that attended was the biggest the county has had during her tenure.
The decision by one would-be buyer to cancel her check after winning a bid prompted county officials Monday to discuss what legal options they have when a buyer backs out.
The purchaser bid despite the fact she was advised before the auction that she could not bid, as a property management company she operates owes back taxes to the county.
But at the auction run by a private auctioneer, she bid on a property on Agard Road in the town of Chester anyway, winning it for $17,000 and putting down a 10 percent check for downpayment as required.
She then canceled the check and notified Delurey she had changed her mind.
County Treasurer Michael Swan said that happens infrequently, but the county Board of Supervisors should look at its legal options and potential policies to protect its rights.
"In my opinion, they entered into a contract," he said.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who chairs the county board's Real Property Tax Services Committee, asked that the county Attorney's Office look into the options the county has with bidders who back out.
Delurey said the property was offered to the second-highest bidder after the winner backed out. That man dropped out at $16,500, but did not want the property at that price when contacted Monday.
Some questioned why certified checks aren't the only only form of payment accepted, but Delurey said it is tough to do when purchase prices aren't finalized until the auction is done, and most banks aren't open Saturday afternoons when the auction ends.
Even without the $17,000 from the buyer with cold feet, the auction still shattered the previous high total of just under $660,000. The county will take the $287,321 that was owed in taxes on the properties and put a portion of the remaining proceeds into a fund for testing of properties with possible environmental contamination.
One waterfront property in Chester that was assessed for $631,700 sold for $152,000, while two neighboring waterfront parcels assessed for $228,000 sold for an additional $75,000 to the same woman.
Several other properties in Queensbury, Chester, Lake Luzerne and Warrensburg sold for between $35,000 and $71,000.
County supervisors on Monday also discussed practices and policies going forward, after the Board of Supervisors rejected a man's request to get his vacant properties back by paying taxes the day before the auction.
The county had already taken ownership of the properties after foreclosing, and to undo that would take extensive legal work, officials said.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt questioned why neighboring Washington County can accept payments up until the day before the auction, and Delurey responded that Washington County officials use different procedures and don't take title to the property as early as Warren County does.
Delurey said there was no standardized way for counties to foreclose on properties when taxes aren't paid. They just have to follow the law, she added.
"Every county handles their foreclosures differently," Delurey said.
