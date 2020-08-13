More than a dozen rally in Glens Falls in support of U.S. Postal Service

House Democrats passed a COVID-relief bill that would provide the Postal Service with $25 billion in new funding, but Senate Republicans haven't taken up the measure.

On Thursday, Trump said he was against any new funding for the postal system.

The money, he said, would lead to mail-in voting, something the president has said would lead to voter fraud, though there's no evidence to back up that claim.

"They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said on "Mornings with Maria," a Fox Business TV program. "If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting because they're not equipped to have it."

Catherine Atherden, a former Queensbury Town Board member, said Trump's comments are proof of "voter suppression."

"He's not hiding it; he doesn't want to fund it. It's called voter suppression," she said.

Atherden said the disruption of mail delivery will harm many in rural communities that rely on the Postal Service to deliver medication and Social Security checks, and even correspond with friends and relatives. Broadband, she pointed out, is troublesome throughout the Adirondack region.