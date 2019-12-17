More than a dozen 'Green Light' licenses issued locally so far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She said when her staff went to do that, she found that state Department of Motor Vehicles staff had already taken the necessary steps in the agency's computer system.

She said some incorrectly believed that a driver's license from their home country would transfer to New York, and that they wouldn't have to take a written test.

Lemery said one brought a translator with them.

Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel said her office had not seen any undocumented immigrants come in as of Tuesday morning.

"I think we did have one (phone) inquiry," she said.

Vogel said she believed there would likely be more interest had the licenses first been available in the summer, when there are more temporary workers in the region.

County clerks from around the state had asked Friday that the state hold off on the program, as they said there were too many questions and concerns about the application process for it to go forward Monday. The state did not heed the calls, however.

A federal lawsuit was also filed by Rensselaer County, but it was dismissed Friday.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.