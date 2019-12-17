More than a dozen 'Green Light' license applicants locally so far

Editor's note: The number of licenses issued was clarified.
Local county clerks handled driver’s licenses applications from more than a dozen undocumented immigrants on Monday, during the first day of the state’s controversial “Green Light” license program.
The state-mandated program requires state Department of Motor Vehicle offices to issue drivers licenses to those who are in the country through what was named the “Green Light” program. The state Legislature approved the measure last spring.
Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner said his staff processed about a dozen applications for the new class of licenses Monday, with more applicants coming in early Tuesday. They were not only from Central America but also from Russia, China and Guyana, he explained.
Not all got licenses, as several did not have the proper paperwork or did not pass the written test, Hayner explained.
As feared, he said his staff was presented with documents from all over the world that they had no idea how to review and authenticate due to inadequate state training.
Working with the state DMV staff remotely takes time, and then slows down office visits for others who come in, Hayner added.
“There were a couple of people (immigrant license applicants) surprised they had to take a written test,” he said.
Washington County Clerk Stephanie Lemery said her office issued two “Green Light” licenses Monday, and had a third immigrant come in to have the “visitor” tag removed from their license as an immigrant.
She said when her staff went to do that, she found that state Department of Motor Vehicles staff had already taken the necessary steps in the agency’s computer system.
She said some incorrectly believed that a driver’s license from their home country would transfer to New York, and that they wouldn’t have to take a written test.
Lemery said one brought a translator with them.
Warren County Clerk Pam Vogel said her office had not seen any undocumented immigrants come in as of Tuesday morning.
“I think we did have one (phone) inquiry,” she said.
Vogel said she believed there would likely be more interest had the licenses first been available in the summer, when there are more temporary workers in the region.
County clerks from around the state had asked Friday that the state hold off on the program, as they said there were too many questions and concerns about the application process for it to go forward Monday. The state did not heed the calls, however.
A federal lawsuit was also filed by Rensselaer County, but it was dismissed Friday.
