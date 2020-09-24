More than 70 tons of Eurasian watermilfoil removed from Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — More than 70 tons of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil has been removed from Lake George since June, the Lake George Association announced this week.
The 145,000 pounds of milfoil removed from the lake through Sept. 10 is nearly double what was removed the previous two years. Just over 40 tons of the aquatic plant were removed in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
“We are seeing good results from the program,” Pat Dowd, a spokesman for the Lake George Association, said in a statement.
Work to remove the invasive species from the lake's waters has been going on for more than 30 years. Eurasian milfoil is native to Europe, Asia and North Africa.
Eradicating the species from the Lake George basin is no easy task. Parts of the plant can break off and sprout new roots, then take hold in other parts of the lake.
As the plant grows, it creates dense mats on the surface, making it difficult for boats to navigate and choking out resources the lake's biodiversity relies on.
The Lake George Association committed $229,500 to removing the plant from the Lake George basin this year. Around $171,000 of that has been reimbursed through a state grant.
In addition, the Lake George Park Commission and The Fund for Lake George committed $100,000 and $60,000 to milfoil removal this year, respectively.
The Lake George Association is currently facing financial strains because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donations are down from last year, and with the state facing its own budget shortfall, grants the organization has come to rely on to protect the lake simply may not materialize in the years ahead.
The organization was forced to cancel its annual fundraiser earlier this year, and a number of state grants it relies on to fund various projects will likely not be materializing as the state faces its own financial difficulties.
In a statement, Walt Lender, executive director of the Lake George Association, said he didn't know whether the state would be able to fund the program next year but added that protecting Lake George will always be the organization's top priority.
“We’re glad that we were able to dedicate so much up front to the project, and that we had planned to do as much work as we could this year to take care of this issue," he said.
“Lake George water quality protection, in all its forms, is job one for us.”
