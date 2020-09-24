More than 70 tons of Eurasian watermilfoil removed from Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — More than 70 tons of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil has been removed from Lake George since June, the Lake George Association announced this week.

The 145,000 pounds of milfoil removed from the lake through Sept. 10 is nearly double what was removed the previous two years. Just over 40 tons of the aquatic plant were removed in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“We are seeing good results from the program,” Pat Dowd, a spokesman for the Lake George Association, said in a statement.

Work to remove the invasive species from the lake's waters has been going on for more than 30 years. Eurasian milfoil is native to Europe, Asia and North Africa.

Eradicating the species from the Lake George basin is no easy task. Parts of the plant can break off and sprout new roots, then take hold in other parts of the lake.

As the plant grows, it creates dense mats on the surface, making it difficult for boats to navigate and choking out resources the lake's biodiversity relies on.

The Lake George Association committed $229,500 to removing the plant from the Lake George basin this year. Around $171,000 of that has been reimbursed through a state grant.