More than 60,000 have been vaccinated at least once in four-county area

Locally, 60,555 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine in the first seven weeks that it has been publicly available.

But there’s still a long way to go in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties.

In Warren County, 16.5% of the population has gotten vaccinated. That’s 10,594 people who have had at least one dose. Half of them have gotten both doses.

In Washington County, 10.7% of the population has had a shot in the arm. That’s 6,578 people who have had at least one dose, with half of them getting both doses by Tuesday evening.

That may sound like a lot, but there are many more people who need to be vaccinated, especially those over age 65. In Warren County, 23% of the population is age 65 or older, and 20% of Washington County’s residents fall into the same category.

While the state is not releasing demographic data for those who get vaccinated, it’s clear from the numbers that even if everyone who was vaccinated so far was age 65 or older, there would be thousands of elderly people who hadn’t gotten a shot yet.

And the vaccines have not gone only to elderly people. Health care workers, teachers, emergency responders and others have also been vaccinated.