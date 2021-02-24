More than 60,000 have been vaccinated at least once in four-county area

Locally, 60,555 people have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine in the first seven weeks that it has been publicly available.
But there’s still a long way to go in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex counties.
In Warren County, 16.5% of the population has gotten vaccinated. That’s 10,594 people who have had at least one dose. Half of them have gotten both doses.
In Washington County, 10.7% of the population has had a shot in the arm. That’s 6,578 people who have had at least one dose, with half of them getting both doses by Tuesday evening.
That may sound like a lot, but there are many more people who need to be vaccinated, especially those over age 65. In Warren County, 23% of the population is age 65 or older, and 20% of Washington County’s residents fall into the same category.
While the state is not releasing demographic data for those who get vaccinated, it’s clear from the numbers that even if everyone who was vaccinated so far was age 65 or older, there would be thousands of elderly people who hadn’t gotten a shot yet.
And the vaccines have not gone only to elderly people. Health care workers, teachers, emergency responders and others have also been vaccinated.
To get a vaccine appointment, call 1-833-697-4829.
In Saratoga County, 15.7% of the population, or 36,105 people, have already received at least one dose. There, more than half have received the second dose, with 19,125 people fully vaccinated so far. But in Saratoga County, too, the most vulnerable people due to their age have not all been vaccinated. People over age 64 make up 18.8% of the population.
Essex County, the smallest in the area in terms of population, has the greatest percentage of its populace vaccinated. In Essex County, 19.4% of the population has had at least one dose. That’s 7,278 people, of whom 3,942 have had both doses. That county has also not yet succeeded in vaccinating everyone who is over age 64. In Essex County, 24.3% of the residents are age 65 and older.
Prison update
One inmate recovered and no one else tested positive at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. There are now 15 people ill and a total of 147 cases since the pandemic began. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, one more inmate tested positive and one recovered. There are now two inmates ill, for a total of 26 cases since last March.
School case
Glens Falls City School District tested 42 people Wednesday, using rapid tests, for higher-risk sports teams. One student tested positive, which led to the school district canceling a hockey game scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported seven new cases, for a total of 2,650 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and nine recoveries, for a total of 2,495 recoveries among confirmed cases, correcting a math error made when Warren County calculated recoveries Tuesday. There are 89 people currently ill and two people are hospitalized. One person was discharged from the hospital. The two hospitalized people are moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. All of Wednesday’s new cases came from community exposures.
- Washington County did not report as of 6 p.m.
- Essex County report 12 new cases.
- Saratoga County reported two COVID deaths from Tuesday, for a total of 145 deaths since the pandemic began. The county also reported Tuesday’s statistics: 45 new cases, for a total of 11,687 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 168 recoveries, for a total of 11,321 recoveries. There are 221 people currently ill and 17 are hospitalized, one fewer than on Monday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of five) and two village of Corinth residents (for a total of eight).
- Still ill: four town of Corinth residents, six village of Corinth residents, seven Hadley residents, 18 Moreau residents, five Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, seven Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 29 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: 10 Hadley residents, 11 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga residents, three South Glens Falls residents and two Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, down from nine on Monday. No one is in intensive care and three patients are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital did not report.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 154 new cases, a positive test rate of 2%, which kept the weekly average at 2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 3%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 3%.
- Statewide, 6,189 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 2.85%, the lowest single-day positivity rate since Nov. 21. A total of 5,876 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Tuesday and 99 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.