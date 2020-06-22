More than 6,300 left without power in Lake Luzerne on Sunday night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE LUZERNE — Around 6,300 residents in Lake Luzerne were left without power Sunday night after a power line caught fire, according to National Grid.

Crews responded to reports of a downed power line along Homer Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Firefighters were working to distinguish the flames before power crews arrived on scene, a spokesman for National Grid said.

Calls to the Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department went unanswered Monday.

A majority of customers had power restored within two hours, according to National Grid. Crews remained on scene throughout the night to make permanent repairs.

There are no reported outages in the area as of Monday afternoon, according to the National Grid Outage Map.

The power company is investigating what caused the downed power line.

