More than $47K raised through Festival of Trees

Festival of Trees raises $47K

A pair of wreaths hang on display during this year's North Country Festival of Trees to benefit the Prospect Center. This year the event raised more than $47,000.

 Jay Mullen

GLENS FALLS — After tallying all of the money raised through purchases and raffle tickets, this year's North Country Festival of Trees raised over $47,000. 

That shatters the event's original fundraising goal of $35,000, organizers announced.

Before the official figures were counted, Anne Schneider Costigan, spokesperson for the Center of Disability Services, speculated that due to the overwhelming community support the funds raised appeared to be going in the direction of past, pre-COVID festivals.

Costigan thanked everyone involved for their support in making the 30th annual festival a success.

"We would like to thank the decorators, artisans, committee volunteers, The Queensbury Hotel and community for their overwhelming support," she said.

The funds raised will support the programs and services for people with disabilities and their families at the Prospect Center in Queensbury. The Prospect Center is an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services.

