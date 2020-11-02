More than 24,000 votes cast already in Warren and Washington counties

The final numbers are in, and more than 24,000 people have already voted in Warren and Washington counties.
Washington County’s Board of Elections was particularly swamped Monday.
“People are choosing today to bring in their absentees,” said Deputy Commissioner Tom Rogers. “I can’t put the phone down without someone calling me, or coming to the counter, or needing me for something.”
In Warren County, Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said many people were voting with same-day absentee ballots at the counter.
But there will still be plenty of people at the polls. As compared to 2016, about half the ballots have yet to be cast.
In Warren County, a total of 31,716 ballots were cast in 2016, and 24,528 ballots were cast in Washington County. If the same number of people vote in this year's presidential election, that means about 32,000 people will vote in-person Tuesday in both counties combined.
In other parts of the country, pollsters reported that Democrats might be voting by absentee far more than Republicans, with some suggesting that the majority of Democratic voters would vote by absentee. That was not the case locally, although Democrats did outnumber Republicans slightly in their absentee ballot requests in Warren County. That’s notable, considering that Republicans outnumber Democrats locally.
But just asking for an absentee ballot is not enough. In Warren County, there were 3,132 Democrats who asked for absentees, largely on the argument that they were trying to avoid catching coronavirus. As of Monday afternoon, after the day’s mail had arrived, only 2,598 ballots had been received from those Democrats. That’s about 83%.
Those who ask for an absentee ballot can change their mind in New York state and vote in person.
Republicans also requested many more absentee ballots than normal. They asked for 2,323 absentee ballots and so far 1,993 ballots have made it back to the Board of Elections. That’s about 78%.
Those who do not have a party affiliation also are voting by absentee in large numbers. There were 1,628 “no party” members’ requests for absentees, and 1,338 of their ballots are back. That’s about 86%.
In total, Warren County has sent out 9,280 absentee ballots and received back 7,777. In addition, a total of 7,455 people voted early. Their votes will be reported on election night, but the county will not start counting absentees until Friday.
Likewise, in Washington County, 2,292 Democrats asked for absentees and 1,697 returned them by Monday. On the Republican side, 1,559 party members requested absentees and 1,193 ballots had been received by the Board of Elections by Monday. Of those with no party affiliation, 1,057 asked for an absentee and 738 had been received back by Monday.
Washington County has sent out a total of 5,144 absentees and received 3,885. Also, a total of 5,159 people voted early. The early voting results will be included with the Election Day results on Tuesday night. Absentees will be counted later.
Hamilton County sent out 765 absentees and has 577 back as of Monday. The county also had 436 early voters.
Essex County sent out 4,758 absentees and had 3,703 back by Monday. There were 2,519 early voters.
Saratoga County did not respond to repeated requests for information.
