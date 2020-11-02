More than 24,000 votes cast already in Warren and Washington counties

But just asking for an absentee ballot is not enough. In Warren County, there were 3,132 Democrats who asked for absentees, largely on the argument that they were trying to avoid catching coronavirus. As of Monday afternoon, after the day’s mail had arrived, only 2,598 ballots had been received from those Democrats. That’s about 83%.

Those who ask for an absentee ballot can change their mind in New York state and vote in person.

Republicans also requested many more absentee ballots than normal. They asked for 2,323 absentee ballots and so far 1,993 ballots have made it back to the Board of Elections. That’s about 78%.

Those who do not have a party affiliation also are voting by absentee in large numbers. There were 1,628 “no party” members’ requests for absentees, and 1,338 of their ballots are back. That’s about 86%.

In total, Warren County has sent out 9,280 absentee ballots and received back 7,777. In addition, a total of 7,455 people voted early. Their votes will be reported on election night, but the county will not start counting absentees until Friday.