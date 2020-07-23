More than 20 tons of milfoil removed from Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — Crews this year have already removed more than 20 tons of Eurasian watermilfoil from Lake George, and thousands of pounds more of the invasive species are expected to be harvested before crews finish work in September.

A total of 42,500 pounds of watermilfoil had been removed throughout Lake George as of Wednesday, including Sawmill Bay, Gull Bay and near Million Dollar Beach, said Walt Lender, the executive director of the Lake George Association, a nonprofit organization that works to protect the lake.

"We're quite a bit ahead of where we were last year," Walt said. "We expect this to be one of our biggest years getting milfoil out of the lake."

A total of 82,960 pounds of milfoil were removed from the lake last year.

Work to eradicate the plant from the Lake George basin has been ongoing since it was first discovered in Lake George more than 30 years ago. Eurasian milfoil is native to Europe, Asia and North Africa.

As the plant grows, it steals resources from native species, which negatively impacts the lake's biodiversity. Once the plant reaches the surface, dense mats form, which jam boat propellers and make it difficult for paddle boat operators to navigate.