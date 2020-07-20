More than 100 in quarantine after health-care worker in Warren County tests positive for virus

More than 100 people are being asked to quarantine after a Warren County health-care worker tested positive for COVID-19, Warren County Health Services said Monday.

The individual — who was asymptomatic — works in the health-care industry and tested positive as part of a routine screening required under state guidelines.

A review of the person's work activity determined the worker followed all personal protective equipment protocols while at work, but more than 100 people were in quarantine as of Monday.

"More contacts are being identified so that number will likely grow," Don Lehman, a spokesman for Warren County Health Services, said in an email.

Warren County Health Services is not releasing the person's place of work. Testing is being performed on those in quarantine as needed.

The county also handed down additional guidelines pertaining to travel sports after it was discovered that several youth teams traveled outside of the region to compete, in violation of the state guidelines.