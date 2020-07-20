More than 100 in quarantine after health-care worker in Warren County tests positive for virus

More than 100 people are being asked to quarantine after a Warren County health-care worker tested positive for COVID-19, Warren County Health Services said Monday.
The individual — who was asymptomatic — works in the health-care industry and tested positive as part of a routine screening required under state guidelines.
A review of the person's work activity determined the worker followed all personal protective equipment protocols while at work, but more than 100 people were in quarantine as of Monday.
"More contacts are being identified so that number will likely grow," Don Lehman, a spokesman for Warren County Health Services, said in an email.
Warren County Health Services is not releasing the person's place of work. Testing is being performed on those in quarantine as needed.
The county also handed down additional guidelines pertaining to travel sports after it was discovered that several youth teams traveled outside of the region to compete, in violation of the state guidelines.
In one case, it was reported that a team traveled to Ohio where a growing number of COVID cases has been reported in recent weeks. A woman's lacrosse team made up of members throughout the Capital Region — including several from Warren County — traveled to New Jersey on July 12 to compete.
An Albany teen on the team later tested positive for the virus.
Under state guidelines, teams are only allowed to travel within the region they are located.
For the Capital Region, that includes Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Rensselaer, Albany, Columbia, Greene and Schenectady counties.
The county also reminded residents that anyone traveling from “hot spot” states where coronavirus cases are surging must quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival.
The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.
Warren County Health Services is currently monitoring 81 travelers from those states. Anyone arriving from those states is asked to contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 267 confirmed cases. Nine people are currently ill, all mildly, with no hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported no new cases, for a total of 250 confirmed cases.
- Saratoga County reported two new cases, for a total of 639. One new person has been hospitalized as of Monday, for a total of two hospitalizations. The county is monitoring 62 cases. There have been 575 total recoveries.
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 51 confirmed cases.
- Statewide there were 519 new cases cases reported and eight deaths. A total of 716 people were hospitalized — the lowest since March 18.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
