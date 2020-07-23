More than 100 expected to gather for motorcycle rally

QUEENSBURY — More than 100 bikers are expected to gather in the parking lot of the former Kmart on Dix Avenue this weekend for a motorcycle rally into Lake George that was put together shortly after Americade was canceled.

The rally is being advertised on social media as the "Americade Underground Bike Meet," though it has no affiliation with the annual touring motorcycle rally that typically attracts upward of 50,000 bikers to the village.

"We saw that Americade was being canceled and we really look forward to it every year," said Dustin Mingo, a Hudson Falls resident who helped organize the rally.

"So we decided ... we're going to start our own."

Mingo said he believes the pandemic has been blown out of proportion and doesn't want to see an event like Americade get canceled.

"We don't want to see something get canceled that has been going on for years because of something that's not really that dangerous," he said.

Americade organizers canceled the event earlier this month because of the pandemic.

The virus has killed more than 25,000 people in the state since March 1 and forced a more than three-month shutdown as officials tried to contain its spread.