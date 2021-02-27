More than 1.5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated against coronavirus

More than 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.
The state has administered over 4.3 million doses, or about 87% of the 4.9 million total doses that have been received by the federal government so far, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
Allocations are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.
"We've already seen a 70% increase in vaccine supply from the federal government. We hope that number will only continue to increase but it will take time and we must not get complacent or cocky about COVID,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and keep taking steps we know work to protect themselves and others: wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings."
Locally, the Capital Region has administered over 271,000 vaccines, or about 88% of the 309,705 doses it has received so far.
In Warren County, 11,783 residents — or 18.3% of the county’s population — have received their first dose of the vaccine as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.
A total of 6,572 of the county's 64,000 residents have been fully inoculated against the virus.
But efforts to vaccinate residents has moved much slower in Washington County, where just 7,268 residents have received at one dose of the vaccine, the equivalent to 12% of the county’s 61,000 population, according to state data.
A total of 3,650 residents in Washington County are now fully protected against the virus.
The county’s health department has been hosting a series of vaccination clinics for essential workers, those 65 and older, as well as those with certain comorbidities.
In Saratoga County, 39,427 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the equivalent of 17% of the county’s population. A total of 21,919 residents have been fully vaccinated.
The county has a population of just over 260,000, according to data.
Essex County has seen 8,315 residents receive at least one dose, the equivalent of 22% or the county’s 37,300 residents. A total of 4,645 residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.
The state on Friday announced it would be increasing vaccine supply to local health departments so residents age 65 and older can begin receiving vaccinations throughout county-run vaccination clinics.
But how many additional doses and when residents can begin making an appointment to receive their shots is still not clear.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 2,684 confirmed cases. The county reported three additional recoveries, but 96 people are still sick. Three people are moderately ill, including two who are hospitalized. The remaining 93 residents are all considered mildly ill.
- Washington County reported Friday’s statistics, which included nine new cases for a total of 2,064 confirmed cases. Eleven people recovered, but 92 people remain ill. Four people were hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 207 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%, which kept the weekly average at 1.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.2%.
- Statewide, 8,141 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 2.85%. A total of 5,445 people were hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 85 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.