More than 1.5 million New Yorkers fully vaccinated against coronavirus

More than 1.5 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The state has administered over 4.3 million doses, or about 87% of the 4.9 million total doses that have been received by the federal government so far, according to the state's vaccine tracker.

Allocations are expected to increase in the weeks ahead.

"We've already seen a 70% increase in vaccine supply from the federal government. We hope that number will only continue to increase but it will take time and we must not get complacent or cocky about COVID,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and keep taking steps we know work to protect themselves and others: wear a mask, social distance, avoid large gatherings."

Locally, the Capital Region has administered over 271,000 vaccines, or about 88% of the 309,705 doses it has received so far.

In Warren County, 11,783 residents — or 18.3% of the county’s population — have received their first dose of the vaccine as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to the state’s vaccine tracker.

A total of 6,572 of the county's 64,000 residents have been fully inoculated against the virus.